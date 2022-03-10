Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced an investment of $962,000 to support two downtown Winnipeg microbreweries. These funds are provided through the Business Scale-Up and Productivity Fund and will support the growth of these businesses.

These two businesses, Little Brown Jug and Nonsuch, are brewing new ideas to grow their capacity, improve their processes, and deliver a taste of Manitoba to new markets. Businesses like these are benefiting from support provided by the Government of Canada, reaching new levels by improving their productivity and competitiveness.

Little Brown Jug Brewing Co. Ltd. received $400,000 to expand production and improve their quality assurance program, and Nonsuch Brewing Co. Ltd. received $562,600 to expand production and internalize their canning process. These investments align with the Government of Canada's commitment to continue to promote economic growth on the Prairies through programs and services that help businesses, not-for-profits, and communities grow stronger.

Quotes

"The path entrepreneurs take from dreaming to building to thriving is an exciting one as they move past challenges and reach new opportunities. At each step of their journey, business owners are establishing a foundation for their own future and the future of their communities. Our government is proud to support businesses as they expand their operations and explore new prospects right here in Winnipeg. This investment is helping these businesses scale-up so they can continue to contribute to the growth of our economy and create good jobs in our city.

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Little Brown Jug made investments at the start that would allow it to scale up production. PrairiesCan funding will accelerate this growth by helping us expand capacity, enhance productivity, and further develop our quality assurance lab program. As we grow we're able to further invest in our people, our community, and our product."

- Kevin Selch, Founder, Little Brown Jug Brewing Co.

"Partnering with the Government of Canada's Business Scale-Up program has been instrumental to the growth of our brewery. As a manufacturer and producer, we have a great potential to both scale up our operations as well as expand strategically – but only with the right support. Because of the program's flexibility and financial assistance, our business is years ahead of where we'd be without it."

- Matthew Sabourin, President, Nonsuch Brewing Co.

Quick facts

The Business Scale-Up and Productivity (BSP) program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors and also helps develop leading industry geographic clusters.

The BSP program supports high-growth businesses that are scaling-up and producing innovative goods, services, or technologies.

