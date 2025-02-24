QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in accessible creative and cultural spaces helps to bring people of all abilities together and reinforces the importance of inclusion and unity. This is why the Government of Canada continues to invest in accessible infrastructure projects, including renovations and retrofits that improve existing facilities, to remove barriers and provide opportunities for all Canadians to participate fully and make lasting impact to our society and economy.

Today, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Jean-Yves Duclos on behalf of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, visited Création Le Pantoum in Quebec City, Quebec, where he announced $74,022 in funding under the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).

Création Le Pantoum is a music creation centre run by a group of cultural workers with a mission to strengthen the arts community through alternative and innovative means. The EAF funding will help the centre build an accessible entrance with an automatic five-door push button opening system, adjust the ground floor level slope to facilitate the entrance and support the movement of people in wheelchairs or with reduced mobility, build accessible parking, and install an accessible washroom.

This project is being supported by funding provided through the 2024 EAF small projects component call for proposals (CFP), which ran from May 28 to July 26, 2024. Under this CFP, approximately $14.7 million has been allocated to fund small scale projects across the country that will increase accessibility in community spaces and workplaces.

The funding announced today aligns with the Government's Disability Inclusion Action Plan and its goal of building a truly inclusive Canada, free of physical, societal, and attitudinal barriers.

"Music and the arts help bring people of all backgrounds together. Supporting local organizations like Création Le Phantoum we are helping to build accessible spaces that ensure persons with disabilities are welcomed and can take part in community activities, including enjoying the music of local Québec artists. By working together, one project at a time, we are creating a country that is truly inclusive and accessible for everyone."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Kamal Khera

"Through the Government of Canada's Enabling Accessibility Fund, we are working alongside Création Le Pantoum and other local organizations across Canada, to improve and expand access to community and cultural spaces. Our investment in this project also strengthens our support for emerging Canadian artists and cultural communities, which in turn helps to build a stronger sense of belonging and unity."

– Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

"Cultural and community organizations need to ensure that their activities and services are accessible to all. It makes a meaningful and lasting difference for the people who visit their spaces. We are very grateful to the federal government for their attention to this issue, especially in the current context."

– Co-founder and Chair of the Board of Directors, Le Pantoum, Jean-Étienne Collin Marcoux

According to the 2022 Canada Survey on Disability, 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about eight million people—report as having at least one disability. In fact, the rate of disability in Canada has increased by five percentage points since 2017.

has increased by five percentage points since 2017. The Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction, renovation and retrofit projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The EAF creates more opportunities for persons with disabilities to access employment and take part in community activities, programs, and services.

that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The EAF creates more opportunities for persons with disabilities to access employment and take part in community activities, programs, and services. Over 7,700 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services, and employment opportunities in their communities.

