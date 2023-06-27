LONDON, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Seniors have made and continue to make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities and workplaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting local organizations that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities and contribute to their health and well-being.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $255,417 to fund 14 community-based projects to support seniors in London, Ontario. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

The Government invests approximately $50M per year to support NHSP community-based projects. In Budget 2022, an additional $20 million over two years was proposed, for an expanded program to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

As part of the 2022–23 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding that created opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities and reflect the national priorities:

supporting healthy aging through engaging social, physical and artistic activities;

preventing senior abuse such as through financial literacy training, fraud prevention training and digital literacy sessions;

prevention training and digital literacy sessions; celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion by promoting intergenerational mentoring, serving vulnerable groups and holding peer support sessions; and

helping the majority of seniors who want to age in their own homes to do so by providing practical supports.

This announcement builds on the Government's commitment to improve the quality of life of seniors. Budget 2023 also introduces the new Canadian Dental Care Plan which will become accessible to eligible seniors by the end of 2023. Upon full implementation, the program will help up to 9 million Canadians, including seniors, and ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month. Through Budget 2023, the Government is also providing a one-time grocery rebate that will provide relief to the Canadians hit hardest by the rising of food prices. Seniors are among the Canadians and families being helped and those eligible will receive more in their pockets on July 5 through the grocery rebate.

Quotes

"The projects in London, funded by the New Horizons for Seniors Program, will make a real difference for seniors in the community. These initiatives offer hands-on workshops encompassing technology, digital literacy, arts and fitness, fostering socialization and preventing senior abuse. Empowering seniors and promoting healthy aging is essential to building inclusive, age-friendly communities."

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"The federal New Horizons for Seniors Program has provided vital support for local organizations in our community in the past, and this continues. Our government is committed to supporting seniors in London, and takes very seriously the contributions of grassroots organizations such as those being profiled today. It is a priority of mine to ensure the quality of life of seniors is always top of mind and advocated for effectively."

– Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Investing in our seniors is one of the most important things we can do as a federal government. The New Horizons for Seniors Program will greatly benefit seniors throughout London, providing them opportunities to connect with others, and remain engaged with their communities. I am glad to see projects in London West receiving funding, and look forward to seeing the impact."

– Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.





fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.





in grant funding. This fall, a call for concepts for pan-Canadian projects under the New Horizons for Seniors Program will be open. The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream supports innovative projects that create a significant impact in communities and invest in large initiatives that meet the growing social needs of seniors.





Since its inception in 2004, NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million .





, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.





Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on September 21, 2022 , and closed on November 1, 2022 .

