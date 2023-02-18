Addressing common risk factors for chronic disease will help improve health and quality of life

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Physical activity, eating healthier and tobacco cessation help improve health, well-being and quality of life, and also reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases. Engaging communities, especially those who are socially and economically marginalized, to support the health of their communities is important to foster environments where people adopt and maintain healthy behaviours.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an investment of over $252,000 through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund to support a project in Prince Edward Island (PEI) to promote healthy behaviours.

The funding will support the province's Live Well PEI initiative. The project will feature interactive online tools and resources that support communities to take action on healthy eating patterns, physical activity, and tobacco cessation with the goal of reducing the risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes, as well as improving overall health among PEI's population. The project will engage a range of community leaders including 75 PEI residents who are at increased risk of CVD and diabetes, including individuals and families who are from low-income households, have lower educational attainment, or are unemployed.

This federal funding builds on the work of the Government of Prince Edward Island, to promote and protect the health of Islanders and prevent disease and injury. The provincial approach to promoting wellness, Live Well PEI, is focused around the WHO's behavioural risk factors for chronic disease prevention: physical activity; healthy eating; low-risk alcohol use; tobacco control; and mental wellness. The PEI Chief Public Health Office has partnered with community organizations on over 100 health promotion projects since 2015.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to ensure that everyone in Canada can lead a healthy life.

"Our government is committed to improving the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada. The funding announced today will empower individuals and families living in Prince Edward Island to make healthier choices and improve their overall health. Through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund, we continue to support partners and stakeholders who work on reducing the risk of chronic diseases to ensure that everyone can have the chance to lead healthier lives."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Ensuring that Islanders have access to the tools and resources they need to improve their health is a top priority for our government. Promoting healthy activities and addressing common risk factors for chronic diseases will mean healthier lives for Islanders, and folks right across the country."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"By promoting physical activity, healthy eating, and tobacco prevention and cessation, we are helping people living in Canada lead healthier lives. This is especially important for individuals who face health inequities. Today's funding announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada."

Adam van Koeverden

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"Prince Edward Island is grateful for the support of the Public Health Agency of Canada in designing interactive tools and resources for Live Well PEI that will support the development of evidence-informed community-led health promotion initiatives. Live Well PEI fosters best-practices for preventing chronic disease and promoting healthy living through community engagement, healthy public policy and good governance on Prince Edward Island."

Ernie Hudson

Prince Edward Island Minister of Health and Wellness

Research shows that 44% of adults in Canada live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes.

live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes. Obesity rates have been slowly increasing over the last 20 years for both male and female youth, and physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption have been decreasing.

Funding announced today is being distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) which supports projects that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity.

