Gaspésie business obtains $350,000 in funding from CED.

NEW RICHMOND, QC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the growth of SMEs contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‍–‍Les Iles–de-la–Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $350,000 repayable contribution of for Maille Atelier inc. (Maille atelier collaboratif). This CED funding will allow the business to make improvements to its premise, including expanding its manufacturing workshop and acquiring equipment such as a dust collection system and a painting room.

Maille atelier collaboratif is an SME that specializes in space planning and the design and manufacture of custom furniture. It mainly serves the Gaspésie region's residential, commercial and municipal markets. The annual sales of this young and innovative business have been growing steadily but its current facilities make it hard to keep up with demand. This expansion and modernization project, combined with the acquisition of new equipment, will allow the business to increase its production capacity and pursue its growth.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets for building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Ensuring the prosperity of our communities will always be one of our government's priorities. SMEs are central to our economic recovery plan, which is why CED supports them in their efforts to increase their productivity. Maille atelier collaboratif is making a significant contribution to the economic vitality of the Gaspésie region by creating sustainable projects and products in collaboration with local artisans. The success of their project will foster their growth and will definitely have a positive impact on the economic development of our beautiful region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‍–‍Les Îles–de–la–Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"We help businesses equip themselves with the tools they need to grow, remain competitive and prosper. Thanks to our government's financial assistance, Maille atelier collaboratif will be able to continue to innovate and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help bolster the regional economy. This funding will benefit the region and will allow the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Given the soaring interest rates and construction costs, CED's financial assistance has been a key factor in the feasibility of our large–scale investment. CED's support for our expansion and equipment modernization project is a strong vote of confidence in us that motivates us to continue participating in the economic development of our beautiful region."

Laura-Anne Lamarche, President and CEO, Maille atelier collaboratif

Quick facts

This announcement is part of Economic Development Week .





. The many investments announced by the regional development agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.





Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The QEDP aims to help the regions pursue promising economic diversification and development opportunities going forward.





In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.





, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

