Government of Canada continues to invest in laboratories to support science and research in Canada

Strengthening research excellence in priority areas serving Canadians

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to support the advancement of science by investing in projects to develop world-class, innovative and collaborative multi-purpose scientific facilities under the Laboratories Canada Strategy.

The Laboratories Canada strategy ensures scientists and researchers can keep pace with the transformative changes facing science today and into the future. Budget 2018 launched this strategy with an investment of $2.8 billion to support federal scientists with the important work they do for Canada. This includes the construction of 2 new facilities in the National Capital Region: the TerraCanada National Capital Area (NCA) Project and the Regulatory and Security Science (RSS) NCA Main Project.

Following a successful Request for Qualifications process, 5 architectural and engineering firms and 5 construction management firms that pre-qualified for this work have been invited to respond to a Request for Proposal. Firms have to submit proposals by end of July 2023, and contract award is expected in winter 2023 to 2024.

These projects will provide scientists with leading-edge, multi-purpose, sustainable and collaborative facilities to complement existing government science laboratories and capabilities.

Both facilities will focus on distinct areas of scientific research, including the protection of human, plant and animal health; food safety; strengthened emergency preparedness; border security; the sustainable development of land and resources; the transition to a low-carbon economy; and the mitigation of natural and human-made hazards.

Quotes

"We are creating leading-edge labs fit for the future to improve the lives of Canadians and the world. Providing our scientists with modern, sustainable and collaborative facilities is essential to address the critical challenges of our time. These platforms will help to advance priorities, including emergency preparedness and embracing a low-carbon economy."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Our government is reaffirming its commitment to advancing scientific research and fostering economic growth in the National Capital Region broadly and in Barrhaven, Nepean specifically. These facilities will serve as centers of scientific excellence in Canada. These projects represent a key investment in sustaining jobs in Barrhaven, Nepean and strengthening the economy and infrastructure of our community."

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, Ontario

Quick facts

Science hubs

The Laboratories Canada strategy includes the development of 5 science hubs across the country that will support science program synergies.

Regulatory and Security Science National Capital Area Main Project and TerraCanada National Capital Area Project

The RSS NCA Main Project and the TerraCanada NCA Project will provide seamless integration of complementary government science capabilities through integrated campuses that will allow multiple federal departments to co-locate and collaborate more closely.

Government of Canada science-based departments are currently operating in various facilities that are over 50 years old, with critical systems and supporting infrastructure that are far beyond their useful life.

Construction on the RSS NCA Main site is expected to begin in 2025, and construction on the TerraCanada NCA site is expected to begin in 2026.

About Laboratories Canada

Laboratories Canada is a long-term strategy that will deliver on the vision to strengthen federal science in Canada . Budget 2018 launched this strategy with an investment of $2.8 billion to support federal scientists with the important work they do for Canada .

Public Services and Procurement Canada and its partners continue to advance the Laboratories Canada strategy together. So far, 1 project has been completed, 3 more have entered construction phase and 2 more are in full design.

For further information: Olivier Pilon, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, 613-323-6621, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]