OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -Members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada continue to contend with discrimination, violence, and injustice, simply because of who they are. Investing directly in 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and the organizations that support them, will help ensure that all people can participate fully in social, economic, and political life free from discrimination.

On the first anniversary of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.9 million in funding for seven 2SLGBTQI+ organizations in the Ottawa region through the 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund. This announcement builds on a series of initiatives undertaken as part of the continuously evolving, whole-of-government approach adopted to "Building our future, with pride," the title of the Action Plan.

Since the launch of the Action Plan, the Government of Canada has been actively working to advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada. Here are a few examples of this year's accomplishments:

Continuing to invest directly in 2SLGBTQI+ organizations through the Projects Fund and Community Capacity Fund (as part of the historic commitment of $100 million identified in the Action Plan)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Government of Canada's partnership with non-profit organization Rainbow Railroad to protect 2SLGBTQI+ refugees and welcome them to Canada .

announced the Government of partnership with non-profit organization Rainbow Railroad to protect 2SLGBTQI+ refugees and welcome them to . Providing $1.5 million in emergency support to help Pride organizations amidst the rise in hate across Canada .

in emergency support to help Pride organizations amidst the rise in hate across . Investing $25 million to establish the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, the first program of its kind worldwide.

to establish the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, the first program of its kind worldwide. Expunging historically unjust convictions that targeted LGBTQI+ people (bawdy houses and indecency-related offences)

Improving access to sexual and reproductive health services for Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities through the Sexual Reproductive Health Fund

In fall 2023, the Government of Canada will begin to launch a research implementation plan (up to $7.7 million ) to support new community-led research, as well as new data collection to inform future 2SLGBTQI+ initiatives.

The work does not stop there. The path forward will continue to be focused on collaborative work by the Government of Canada and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, organizations, and individuals.

At a time when discriminatory and hate speech continue to persist, the Government of Canada aims to educate Canadians on the importance of celebrating our differences to promote understanding of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and issues.

"Exactly one year ago, we launched the first-ever Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan – an all-of-government commitment to never back down from supporting 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians. We are seeing the continued rise in homophobic and transphobic rhetoric that far too often has real world sequences, which is why our government will continue to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities, while continuing to directly invest in grassroots organizations. We have accomplished a significant amount of work over the last year, but there is still much more work to be done."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in the Ottawa region is a tangible achievement of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. These community organizations play a key role in amplifying marginalized voices and provide safe spaces. By working directly with local communities, they can create systemic change. Our government will always support 2SLGBTQI+ communities and organizations that are striving to make things better and build a more inclusive Canada."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier

In 2021, 423 hate crimes targeting a sexual orientation were recorded; this surpassed 2019's total of 265 hate crimes. Of these crimes, nearly 8 in 10 (77%) specifically targeted the gay and lesbian population, while the remainder targeted the bisexual population (2%) and people of another sexual orientation that is not heterosexual, such as asexual and pansexual people (11%). (Statistics Canada, The Daily — Police-reported hate crime, 2021 [statcan.gc.ca], released March 22, 2023 )

[statcan.gc.ca], released ) In 2019, 7 in 10 youth aged 15 to 17 years reported that they had experienced bullying at some point in the preceding year. The risk of being teased, insulted, or excluded was heightened among sexually and gender diverse youth, which includes those who are transgender, non-binary and/or have same-gender attraction, compared with cisgender youth attracted exclusively to a different gender. (Statistics Canada, The Daily Study: Bullying victimization among sexually and gender diverse youth in Canada , 2022 [statcan.gc.ca], released October 18, 2023 ).

[statcan.gc.ca], released ). Budget 2022 committed $100 million over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people; this investment includes:

over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people; this investment includes: Up to $75 million for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations that serve and advocate for their communities:

Up to $40 million in new capacity-building support, prioritizing funding for 2SLGBTQI+ communities experiencing additional marginalization, such as Black, racialized, and Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities as well as 2SLGBTQI+ people with disabilities, seniors, youth, official language minority community members, and residents of rural communities – this is the focus of today's announcement.

Up to $35 million in new project-focused support aimed at addressing specific barriers to 2SLGBTQI+ equality.

$11.7 million for the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat to oversee and implement the Action Plan

$7.7 million for data collection and community-led policy research to support federal action on 2SLGBTQI+ issues.

$5.6 million to develop and implement awareness campaigns that focus on breaking down stigma and ending discrimination for 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians.

