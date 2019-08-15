Government of Canada congratulates Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation on the design and construction of their new school

KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG (KI) FIRST NATION, TREATY 9 TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - A safe and healthy place to learn is vital to a good education. The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations communities to build school facilities that improve educational outcomes and foster pride and cultural identity for First Nations students.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced funding for the design and construction of a new school in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

The new school will accommodate approximately 392 students from K4 – grade 12. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020 and the school will be ready for students in September 2021.

Indigenous Services Canada is investing over $42 million in this project.

Quotes

"I want to congratulate the students of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation on the construction of their new school. Education is at the heart of a community's success and a new school means more students will have room to learn and grow."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Education facilities are vital to meeting the current and future education needs of our future generations. The construction of the new school has been a priority for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation. We must recognize everyone who played a part in this capital project and acknowledge that the future of our community is in the hands of our youth."

Chief Donald Morris

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation

Quick facts

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug is located approximately 440 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario . It is accessible by air year round, and by winter road in the winter months. The First Nation has a total population of 1717 of whom 1167 live on reserve.

. It is accessible by air year round, and by winter road in the winter months. The First Nation has a total population of 1717 of whom 1167 live on reserve. As part of a long-term strategy to improve education infrastructure in First Nations communities across Canada , Budget 2016 invested $969.4 million over five years to improve First Nations education infrastructure on reserves.

