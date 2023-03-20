MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - For Quebec and all of Canada, the science and economic analysis are clear: getting to net-zero emissions in the next 30 years is essential to avert the worst impacts of climate change and presents the earliest movers the greatest chance to benefit from the opportunities driving a clean economy.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, outlined the Government of Canada's support for a net-zero emissions economy in Quebec while speaking at Americana 2023, one of the largest environmental events in North America. The Minister delivered a speech entitled, "Répondre à l'urgence climatique, c'est bâtir l'économie de demain", that outlined the increasing role businesses are playing to achieve net-zero emissions. The Government of Canada is helping foster economic environmentalism through a range of policies, including the launch of the independent Net-Zero Advisory Body, to provide advice on the most likely pathways for Canada to reach net zero.

The Minister noted newly announced funding to support five new Quebec-based research projects selected by the Net-Zero Advisory Body to inform the Advisory Body's efforts. With investments totalling just over $3 million in the province of Quebec from the Climate Action and Awareness Fund, researchers from Polytechnique Montréal, Electric Mobility Canada, Québec Net Positif, and the Institut du Québec will undertake studies that vary from evaluating the risks and opportunities linked to strategic metal extraction and biomass, to finding how best to help small- and medium-sized enterprises understand their role in a net-zero Canada.

These projects are part of 16 new initiatives across the country totaling close to $10 million that are being funded to support the Net-Zero Advisory Body's goals, and to identify, accelerate, and evaluate mitigation actions that can help Canada achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Protecting the environment and growing the economy are not mutually exclusive. In fact, environmental action on climate change has become the driving force for economic opportunity in the 21st century. By investing in clean technology and gathering insight on how to reach net zero, the Government of Canada is moving in the right direction to the ultimate destination of a clean and prosperous Canada.

"Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is not just a plan for the environment, it is a plan to build a cleaner, more competitive economy. Canada is well-positioned to provide the world with the cleanest products and services that will create good jobs for Canadians for decades to come. Investments in research that support independent advice and new perspectives on pathways for action are the best way to ensure sound evidence-based decision-making and foster the conditions for successful, sustainable improvement."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Net-Zero Advisory Body is proud to announce this new research to help inform our independent advice on Canada's pathways to net zero. We hope these projects will also catalyze new ideas and insights for researchers and policymakers across Canada."

– Marie-Pierre Ippersiel, President and CEO of PRIMA Quebec and Co-Chair of the Net-Zero Advisory Body

Organized by Réseau Environnement, the biennial three-day forum is one of the largest environmental events in North America .

. Achieving net-zero emissions—where there are no greenhouse gas emissions, or where emissions are completely offset by other actions that remove climate-warming gasses from the atmosphere—is essential to keeping the world safe and livable for future generations.

The Net-Zero Advisory Body was launched in February 2021 . It is currently comprised of eight individuals with a diverse range of experience and expertise in business, policymaking, climate science, and other areas, who are responsible for advising the Government of Canada on pathways to reach net-zero emissions through engagement with Canadians and using the best available science and Indigenous knowledge.

The Net-Zero Advisory Body's first annual report was submitted to the Minister on December 30, 2022. Environment and Climate Change Canada is reviewing the recommendations in accordance with the timelines established by the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

. Environment and Climate Change Canada is reviewing the recommendations in accordance with the timelines established by the The $206 million Climate Action and Awareness Fund was largely created using the $196.5 million fine paid by Volkswagen to the Environmental Damages Fund for circumventing Canada's environmental protection rules—the largest environmental fine in Canadian history.

Climate Action and Awareness Fund was largely created using the fine paid by Volkswagen to the Environmental Damages Fund for circumventing environmental protection rules—the largest environmental fine in Canadian history. The Environmental Damages Fund is a specified-purpose account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to direct funds received from fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit Canada's natural environment.

