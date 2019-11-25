Government of Canada committed to Saskatchewan agriculture

REGINA, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - In her first trip in her renewed role as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau travelled to Saskatchewan to take part in the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA)—the largest livestock show in Canada—and to meet with industry stakeholders, as well as her provincial counterpart, David Marit to discuss ongoing agricultural issues and priorities.

During her trip, Minister Bibeau heard from beef producers at an industry roundtable and also met with representatives from the grains and oilseeds sector. Minister Bibeau highlighted that the Government of Canada recognizes the challenges that farmers and food processors are facing, particularly related to the bad weather at harvest and the CN strike. The Minister reaffirmed that she is eager to listen to and work closely with producers to ensure they are positioned for success and to overcome challenges, with reliable access to a diverse range of international markets and business risk management programs. The Government of Canada has an ambitious agenda to help producers to grow the Canadian agriculture sector, including reaching $75B in agri-food exports by 2025.

Minister Bibeau participated at the CWA kickoff event and toured the grounds with her provincial counterpart. Minister Bibeau also had a chance to meet mentors and mentees from the CWA's Next Gen Agriculture program, a program which aims to provide young people with industry skills for the future.

"Farmers in Western Canada have acquired a reputation for excellence around the world. In this year which is ending with an extremely difficult harvest season, I am pleased to come to meet them here in Saskatchewan for my first trip after returning as the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. I am determined to work tirelessly with Minister Marit and our other provincial partners to help them succeed."

The CWA is an international hub of agriculture excellence, hosting over 1,250 international guests from over 86 countries.

The agriculture and agri-food system contributed over $143 billion to Canada's GDP and employed 2.3 million people in Canada in 2018.

to GDP and employed 2.3 million people in in 2018. Canada's agriculture and agri-food system (agricultural sector and related activities) accounts for one in eight jobs.

