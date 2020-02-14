Government of Canada committed to Manitoba agriculture

WINNIPEG, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The province of Manitoba has a long and proud legacy of agriculture. It is a strong economic engine of growth for the province and for the country, generating total revenues of $5.2 billion in 2018 for the Manitoba food and beverage processing sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, travelled to Winnipeg to participate in the CropConnect Conference—Manitoba's top crop production and farm management conference—to engage with farmers and industry stakeholders. She also met with Manitoba Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen to discuss key agricultural issues and priorities for the province.

During her visit, Minister Bibeau met with grain farmers and recognized that 2019 has been difficult for them as a result of bad weather, but also rail and trade disruptions. The grain sector is an important driver of Canada's economy and a key priority for the government. The Minister re-iterated that she will continue to work with her colleagues across the government and with her provincial partners to find the best ways to support farmers, not only for 2019 but for years to come.

While in Manitoba, she was pleased to announce funding to Canada Grains Council to develop a first-ever code of practice which will help grain farmers tell their story of environmental sustainability and high quality grains to consumers and to our global customers.

The Minister also had the opportunity to meet with Manitoba pork producers and discuss how they will continue to work together to protect and strengthen their sector. Minister Bibeau reaffirmed the government's commitment to diversify Canada's agri-food trade and announced funding for Manitoba Pork Council to help pork producers in the province manage risk during times of financial pressures on their businesses.

While in Manitoba, Minister Bibeau had discussions with the Keystone Agricultural Producers' (KAP) Young Farmers committee about their valuable perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing them and the importance of taking part in the decisions that affect their future. She encouraged them to apply to be part of the first Canadian Agricultural Youth Council that will help shape the future of the sector.

"When I meet with farmers and see their passion, their respect for the environment and their unwavering dedication, I see a bright future for our industry. Together, we can help steer the agricultural sector here in Manitoba and across the country towards a prosperous future."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The CropConnect Conference brings together farmers, suppliers and growers from all over the country and has been the top crop production event in Manitoba .

. In 2019, Manitoba's exports of grain and oilseed products totaled C$3.3 billion , accounting for 14.6% of Canada's total grains and oilseed products exports.

exports of grain and oilseed products totaled , accounting for 14.6% of total grains and oilseed products exports. Last year, Manitoba pork farmers had sales of close to $1 billion , with exports of over $1 billion in high-quality pork. The Canadian pork industry is a major economic engine, contributing over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

