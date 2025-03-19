QUALICUM BEACH, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities announced a federal investment of up to $7 million for the Ravensong Aquatic Centre Expansion project in British Columbia through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The expanded facility, which is owned and operated by the Regional District of Nanaimo, will be doubled in size and will include a new pool area as well as modernized change rooms. This space will connect rural and urban residents of the Oceanside area with publicly accessible and affordable aquatics programming. Once complete, this project will improve community services while meeting the Canada Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Standard V4.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

Quotes

"This investment in green community infrastructure will ensure more families in the Oceanside area have access to modern, inclusive, and sustainable recreation spaces for years to come."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Regional District of Nanaimo is grateful for this grant, which will support our efforts to provide Oceanside residents with vital health, social, and recreational opportunities through a more accessible and inclusive Ravensong Aquatic Centre. In addition to supporting community well-being, the expansion project highlights how we can use thoughtful design to reduce greenhouse gases emitted from our facilities."

Vanessa Craig, Chair, Regional District of Nanaimo

Quick facts

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Rebecca Taylor, Communications Coordinator, Regional District of Nanaimo, 250-713-2400, [email protected]