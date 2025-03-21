EDMONTON, AB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, announced a federal investment of up to $396,000 for Crestwood Hall HVAC and Envelope Upgrades in Alberta through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

This project will support Crestwood Hall's long term goal of becoming NetZero in an incremental and financially responsible way. Funding will go towards updating stucco cladding, windows and doors, and heating and air conditioning systems. This project will cut energy use by 44% and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 7.4 tonnes annually, in preparation for full electrification of the building. Crestwood Community League serves its community through civic, social and recreational activities and is the oldest continuous community league in the city and province.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

"Community halls are at the heart of our neighbourhoods, bringing people together to celebrate special occasions and host local events. With continued federal investment, such as the funding we are announcing today for the Crestwood Community League, we're not just shaping buildings—we're shaping a brighter, greener tomorrow."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



"This investment could not come at a better time for our community. Our Hall is almost 30 years old and these systems need urgent repair. This funding will ensure that we can do this for the lowest total overall cost (as opposed to phasing the work) and will prepare our building for a future of energy efficiency and climate resiliency. Our community is grateful for the support of the GICB program."

Andrea Hestvik, Facilities Director, Crestwood Community League

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Project funding subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and recipients.

