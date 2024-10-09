OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today at the Carbon Removal Canada's "Procuring with Purpose: Canada's Opportunity to Shape the Carbon Removal Market" report launch event, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, announced the Government of Canada's commitment to purchase carbon dioxide removal (CDR) services as part of the Greening Government Strategy. The federal government will purchase at least $10 million in carbon removal services between now and 2030 to help reach its goal of net-zero emissions in Government operations by 2050.

The Greening Government Strategy commits the federal government to reducing its operational emissions to as close to zero as possible and then balance out any remaining emissions with an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide removal. To redouble these efforts, Minister Anand also announced the Government's intention to work with public and private leaders to advance the development and responsible deployment of carbon dioxide removal solutions in Canada.

This investment will enable the Government to lower its emissions, while supporting the development of these critical technologies and markets so they are available when we need them the most.

With climate change being one of the greatest global challenges of our time, the Government of Canada is leading by example by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering a low-carbon, climate-resilient and clean-growth economy.

"Today, we are taking another step to demonstrate our government's leadership in greening Government operations and fighting climate change. In addition to lowering our emissions, we are adopting carbon removal solutions to ensure we reach our goal to be net-zero emissions by 2050. By working together and innovating, we are building a greener, cleaner future for all generations."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

Carbon dioxide removal refers to human activities that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (for example, direct air capture, enhanced carbon mineralization) and durably store it in natural reservoirs or in products.

The Greening Government Strategy, under the responsibility of the Centre for Greening Government at Treasury Board Secretariat is a set of commitments that apply to all core government departments, agencies and Crown corporations, and support the Government of Canada's commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050.

The purchases in carbon removal services will be made through TBS' Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program (LCFPP), an eight-year, $134.9 million initiative to reduce emissions from federal air and marine operations. This investment follows the Budget 2024 decision to expand the LCFPP to include the procurement of carbon dioxide removal services in addition to low-carbon intensity fuels.

Through the LCFPP, the Government of Canada will work with public and private sector leaders to use their purchasing power to advance the development and responsible deployment of CDR solutions in Canada.

As stated in Canada's Carbon Management Strategy, Canada needs to scale up solutions that permanently remove emissions from the atmosphere, since some residual emissions are likely to remain despite aggressive mitigation efforts, including in agriculture, aviation, and shipping. The removal of CO2 from the atmosphere is also the only way to directly address historical emissions, which have accumulated in the atmosphere over centuries of industrial activity and continue to contribute to global temperature rise.

