WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Siloam Mission has opened a new facility offering expanded and integrated services, including an expanded shelter with a separate women's area, for those experiencing homelessness.

Today in Winnipeg, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with provincial and municipal partners officially opened the new Buhler Centre.

The new Buhler Centre adds 54,000 square feet of space, which also includes an expanded health centre and more space for mental health, employment readiness and spiritual care supports. The building not only expands but reorganizes Siloam Mission's services into a more integrated and accessible facility to better serve the community.

Siloam Mission reached its $19 million goal for the Make Room Capital Campaign in May. Major contributions include a $2.2 million investment from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a $3 million joint investment from the federal government and Government of Manitoba, additional funding administered through the City of Winnipeg, and a $3 million gift from Bonnie and John Buhler - the largest private gift in Siloam Mission's history.

The Make Room Capital Campaign officially launched in August 2017, and broke ground on the expansion in February 2018. While the Buhler Centre includes new and expanded spaces for many programs and services, most are operating at a reduced capacity and with modified service delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes:

"The Buhler Centre shows us all how personal leadership, community spirit and co-operation help to build a Manitoba that ensures safety, health and dignity for all." — The Honourable Janice Filmon, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba

"It is with great pleasure that our Government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting organizations like Siloam Mission, so that collectively, we are better able to lift vulnerable populations of all races, age, and gender, out of homelessness. I am happy to be here to celebrate the official opening of a centre that will serve women, men, and the LGBTQ2 community at risk of homelessness in the city of Winnipeg. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this project a reality." — Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"This is an exciting day for Siloam Mission and for all Manitobans who have seen what this organization has accomplished during more than three decades in assisting our most vulnerable citizens with meals, clothing, counselling, shelter and other services. On behalf of Premier Brian Pallister and the Province of Manitoba, I am thrilled to bring congratulations upon the opening of the Buhler Centre expansion that includes more beds and dedicated beds for women that are so critical to ensure no one is turned away during the current public health crisis. Our government is proud to have invested $3 million to support this expansion, in addition to committing operating funding to assist with Siloam Mission's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Siloam Mission is an inspiration to Manitobans in its ongoing work for the most vulnerable among us." — The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Minister of Families and Deputy Premier of Manitoba

"It is great to see this project completed as a result of the generous donors and a tri-level government partnership. Siloam Mission is an amazing organization that provides compassionate care for those experiencing homelessness and the City of Winnipeg is grateful for their efforts." — Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg

"In the midst of a challenging time, the opening of the Buhler Centre allows us to continue serving our city's most vulnerable and prioritize safety. We are tremendously thankful to our amazing donors, and partners at all three levels of government. The Buhler Centre would not be here without help from the Governments of Canada and Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg, the many donors to our Make Room Capital Campaign, and of course, Bonnie and John Buhler." – Jim Bell, CEO of Siloam Mission

"Every year more men and women come to Siloam Mission for help. We launched the campaign because Siloam Mission was reaching its capacity to help with the resources it had. But the timing of opening this expanded space is even more critical than we foresaw - Manitoba needs Siloam Mission and the services it provides now more than ever." – Garth Manness, Chair of the Make Room Capital Campaign

Quick facts:

Of the new beds, 9 will be fully accessible, and 28 will be available to specifically for women and children.

The expansion project is designed to achieve 29% energy efficiency savings, and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 35% relative to the 2015 NECB.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

