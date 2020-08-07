The building is named after a former Board member and longtime Central Saanich resident, Peter Parsons, who prior to his death in 2007 was a very active volunteer in the community.

As current public health guidelines do not allow for a large, in-person grand opening event, GVHS has prepared a Grand Opening Video, which can be viewed and shared here: https://youtu.be/M28VJEvV_q4

This project was graciously supported through various grants and loans by BC Housing, the Government of Canada, VanCity, and the District of Central Saanich.

The architect is Joe Newell Architect Inc. and the contractor is Kinetic Construction, Inc.

The total cost of land and construction for the 24,000 sq. ft. building was $9.723 million.

We respectfully acknowledge that the land on which The Parsons is located is the traditional territory of the W̱SÁNEĆ people which includes W̱JOȽEȽP (Tsartlip) and SȾÁUTW̱(Tsawout) First Nations.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home that meets their needs. This is why we are pleased to announce the official opening of The Parsons, which adds forty new affordable rental homes that will serve individuals, couples, and seniors in this wonderful community of Central Saanich. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this project a reality." — The Honourable Ahmen Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Safe and secure homes are needed now more than ever. This housing will provide peace of mind for the people who will call this building home, and we are working with our partners across the Capital Regional District to deliver more affordable homes for people." — The Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I thank the Greater Victoria Housing Society and our government partners for bringing 40 new affordable rentals to our community. These homes will assist seniors and those working locally as well as adults with disabilities. We know that finding affordable rental housing in the region is extremely difficult and Central Saanich is working to provide a diversity of housing options, including rental units." — Ryan Windsor, Mayor, Central Saanich

"We are very pleased to be able to offer affordable homes to residents of the Saanich Peninsula. Bringing a building to completion is a collaborative effort, and we give our deepest thanks to everyone who worked with us to make the Parsons at Brentwood possible." — Lisa Edwards, Chair, Board of Directors, Greater Victoria Housing Society

Quick facts:

The Parsons at Brentwood is located at 7247 West Saanich Road.

is located at 7247 West Saanich Road. The building features 20 studio units, 18 one-bedroom units, and 2 accessible units.

Units feature vinyl plank flooring, full size fridge and stove, and in-suite storage in some units. Hot water is included, and bicycle storage, laundry and parking are available on-site.

For rental information: [email protected] .

. The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the B.C. Government jointly contributed $4.5 million through the Social Infrastructure Fund.

, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the B.C. Government jointly contributed through the Social Infrastructure Fund. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. To address the issue of housing affordability for British Columbians, the Government of B.C. is curbing speculation in the province's housing market and building 114,000 affordable market rental, non-profit, supported social housing and owner-purchase housing through partnerships.

Budget 2018 launched the most significant investment in housing affordability in B.C. history - more than $7 billion over 10 years. As a result of that investment, more than 23,000 new homes are completed or underway in communities throughout B.C.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in B.C. is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

