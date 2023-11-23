Sivuliqtiunirmut Ilinniarniq Leadership Training is a program available to Nunavut Inuit working in the Government of Canada that prepares them to take on supervisory or managerial positions

IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Inuit employment in the Government of Canada is central to building prosperity for Inuit in Nunavut and is a vital part of Canada's responsibilities under the Nunavut Agreement and commitments to reconciliation.

Today, The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, congratulates participants of the Sivuliqtiunirmut Ilinniarniq Leadership Training (SILT) on their completion of the program and recognition during a special ceremony held at the Canada School of Public Service campus in Ottawa.

Sivuliqtiunirmut Ilinniarniq Leadership Training (SILT) is a multi-phase supervisor and leadership development program led by Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut) in partnership with Canada School of Public Service. This training is focused on supporting the development of competencies and experiences of Inuit employees working for the Government of Canada in Nunavut as they prepare for new leadership roles in their respective workplaces.

This cohort consists of sixteen participants from a total of seven federal departments and agencies across Nunavut. An application process began in 2022 and the program began in January 2023.

The training offered by the SILT program contributes to Government of Canada's responsibilities under Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement ("Inuit Employment") to achieve a representative Inuit workforce in Nunavut.

"Canadians across the country should see themselves represented in their public service. This is especially important in the North. We're continuing to build on the success of the Sivuliqtiunirmut Ilinniarniq Leadership Training program through this new cohort and by working to ensure Inuit are represented at all levels in the public service. I congratulate the participants on the completion of this training, and I look forward to seeing the knowledge and skills they bring to their respective workplaces through this experience."

Quick facts

Canada established Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut ) in 2016 to establish a whole-of-government approach to Inuit employment. Hosted within CanNor, Pilimmaksaivik is a central coordinating office to support the implementation of Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement .

established Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in ) in 2016 to establish a whole-of-government approach to Inuit employment. Hosted within CanNor, Pilimmaksaivik is a central coordinating office to support the implementation of Article 23 of the . The SILT was launched in 2017 as a key training initiative to increase Inuit employment in supervisory roles. Since its inception, 47 participants have completed the program.

The participating departments are Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Polar Knowledge Canada, Public Prosecutions Services of Canada , Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Public Services and Procurement Canada.

