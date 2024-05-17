With a focus on sustainable development, the new building will house federal court organizations.

MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) manages one of the largest and most diverse real estate portfolios in the country.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the construction of a complex that will house four federal courts: the Federal Court of Appeal, the Federal Court, the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada and the Tax Court of Canada, as well as the Courts Administration Service (CAS) in Montréal, starting in 2027. The modern architectural concept will blend harmoniously into Old Montréal's architectural and historic landscape.

Canadians will benefit from improved and expanded access to justice thanks to the modern, secure, accessible and digitally enhanced facilities. By providing the flexibility to meet current and future needs, this new building will contribute to the effective long-term management of the Government of Canada's real estate portfolio.

To meet the government's new sustainable development requirements, the new building will be built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold and WELL Silver standards.

PSPC awarded two major contracts for this project following public competitive processes that included requirements promoting the participation of women and Indigenous people in the project.

"With modern, secure and accessible facilities, this new justice complex will improve access to justice for Canadians and preserve judicial independence. Meeting high environmental standards, this project demonstrates the importance our government places on our workers."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"For years to come, this new, modern, accessible and secure judicial complex will enable the four federal Courts to facilitate access to justice and better serve Canadians."

Darlene Carreau

Chief Administrator and Chief Executive Officer, Courts Administration Service

The building will be constructed on a 2,025 m 2 site acquired in 2020 from the City of Montréal for $8,479,406 (taxes included).

site acquired in 2020 from the City of Montréal for (taxes included). The site is located on a block bounded by Notre-Dame Street West, Place d'Armes, Saint-Jacques Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

The four courts to be housed there are currently in a leased building that is not owned by the Government of Canada .

. Construction management is a project delivery approach characterized by collaboration between PSPC, the architectural and engineering consultant and the construction manager, working as a team. This delivery approach is more efficient and allows construction to begin before the design work is completed.

PSPC consulted the City of Montréal, which is responsible for preserving and maintaining the heritage character of the Old Montréal district, and Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications.

Ministère de la Culture et des Communications. A contract, worth approximately $13.6 million (including taxes), was awarded to Architecture49 Inc. and Perkins+Will Canada in consortium for architectural and engineering services. The consortium is responsible for building design, preparation of plans and specifications, and supervision during construction.

(including taxes), was awarded to Architecture49 Inc. and Perkins+Will Canada in consortium for architectural and engineering services. The consortium is responsible for building design, preparation of plans and specifications, and supervision during construction. Another contract, worth approximately $143 million (including taxes), was awarded to Pomerleau Inc. for construction management.

