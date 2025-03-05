Government of Canada boosts investment in the protection of official language minority communities

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Official language minority communities (OLMCs) have an invaluable impact on our country's workforce and economy. That is why the Government of Canada is continuing its leadership on official languages by introducing the necessary measures to protect the vitality of Quebec's English-speaking minority communities and of French-speaking minority communities in the rest of the country, and to respond to the issues those communities face.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, announced important amendments to the agreements with organizations under the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities (EF-OLMC). Funding for those amendments is part of a $20.5 million indexing initiative, phased in over five years (2023 to 2028). This funding is in addition to the $74.5 million already renewed for 2023 to 2028. The amendments for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 indexing funding were completed in March 2024.

The EF-OLMC is Employment and Social Development Canada's flagship program to promote the vitality of OLMCs. The program funds a network of 14 organizations: one national Francophone organization and one organization in each province and territory. This additional funding will enable the 14 organizations to strengthen their capacity in community economic development, human resource development and partnership promotion to support inclusive local labour markets.

The Minister made this announcement during a visit to the Réseau de développement économique et d'employabilité (RDÉÉ) Canada, an organization dedicated to supporting OLMCs nationally.

Today's announcement highlights the federal government's ongoing commitment to work with OLMC organizations to support the development of these communities across the country. The EF-OLMC is also part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration. The Action Plan is the main instrument used by the Government of Canada to advance the equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society, in accordance with the Official Languages Act.

Quotes

"A strong economy in Canada depends on ensuring that all workers have access to the supports they need to help them find good jobs—and that includes workers in official language minority communities across the country. This additional funding ensures that these 14 organizations can continue to help remove language barriers, so that Canadians in official language minority communities can find and keep good jobs."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

"The Government of Canada remains committed to support official-language minority communities all across the country. This funding will allow organizations to offer these communities training and employment services adapted to current economic realities, thus promoting their integration into the labour market and their full development."

– The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"Today, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to official language minority communities, including in Ottawa–Vanier, by investing in concrete measures to support their inclusion and full participation in the labour market. The additional funding announced will enable organizations such as RDÉE Canada and the Société économique de l'Ontario to strengthen employability and economic development services, in order to better address the specific needs of Francophone communities. This support is essential to fostering the economic and cultural prosperity of our country because it recognizes the value of the French language in our economic sectors and addresses the need to create more French-language jobs in various fields."

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, Chief government whip, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier

"By reaffirming its support for RDÉE Canada and the economic development of Francophone and Acadian minority regions, the Government of Canada is clearly demonstrating that the inclusion and growth of Francophone communities are not only social objectives, but levers of economic growth for Canada as a whole. RDÉE Canada is pleased to continue its mission to support Francophone entrepreneurship, employability and economic development across the country."

– Yan Plante, President and Chief Executive Officer, RDÉE Canada

Quick facts

As part of the 2025 to 2028 EF-OLMC indexing initiative, the Government of Canada is revising the funding agreements with the 14 organizations to provide additional funding that reflects current economic conditions. As part of this indexing initiative, additional funding was provided to organizations in the winter of 2024 for the years 2023–24 and 2024–25.

is revising the funding agreements with the 14 organizations to provide additional funding that reflects current economic conditions. As part of this indexing initiative, additional funding was provided to organizations in the winter of 2024 for the years 2023–24 and 2024–25. Over the past 50 years, the proportion of Francophones in Canada has steadily decreased. In 1971, Francophones outside Quebec represented 6.1% of the Canadian population, but only 3.5% in 2021 (2021 Census).

has steadily decreased. In 1971, Francophones outside represented 6.1% of the Canadian population, but only 3.5% in 2021 (2021 Census). According to a study on the appreciation and perception of official languages in Canada , 77% of Canadians believe that a knowledge of both English and French improves their chances of finding a job.

, 77% of Canadians believe that a knowledge of both English and French improves their chances of finding a job. Budget 2023 also provided $206.6 million in new funding starting in 2023–24, and $54 million annually thereafter for the EF-OLMC to help OLMC organizations deliver employment assistance services.

Related documents

Backgrounder: Overview of the 14 organizations receiving additional funding through the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities (2023–28)

Related links

