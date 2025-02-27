WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's youth are motivated and eager to join the workforce. Yet, many continue to encounter barriers to employment that hinder their financial success and personal growth. That is why the Government of Canada creates job and training opportunities for youth through its comprehensive array of youth programming, including through the Youth and Employment Skills Strategy (YESS).

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth alongside the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North announced more than $23 million in investment for the YESS Program. This funding will support more than 35 new projects, transforming the lives of 1,600 youth facing barriers to employment by helping them find and keep good jobs.

The Minister made the announcement at NorWest Co-op Community Health Centre Inc. (NorWest) in Winnipeg, one of four organizations in the city with YESS projects underway. Together, NorWest, the Elmwood Community Resource Centre, the Momentum Centre Inc., and Pluri-elles (Manitoba) Inc., are providing opportunities for 315 youth facing barriers in Winnipeg, equipping them with the skills and experience needed for future success in the job market. Additional projects in Winnipeg are expected to begin later this year.

The YESS Program provides funding to organizations to deliver a range of activities that help young people (aged 15–30) overcome barriers to employment. Projects provide flexible employment services and holistic supports tailored to each individual so they can gain transferable skills that will have a lasting positive impact on their careers. Funded activities can include mentoring, coaching, training, wraparound services (such as dependant care support and mental health counselling) and paid work placements in a range of sectors, all aimed at setting each participant up for success.

"Canada is strongest when everyone gets a fair shot at success. Opportunity isn't a privilege, it's a right and as a government, we have a responsibility to ensure that every young person has the support they need to thrive. This additional investment will play a huge role in helping youth overcome barriers, gain skills, and build the confidence to step into the workforce and shape their own future." – The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Understanding the challenges that young people must face today and how the government can work with stakeholders to ensure more youth have opportunities of employment is good for our economy and so much more."

-Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North and Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"We are so fortunate to be able to offer skills training and quality work placements to youth here in Winnipeg with funding from Social Development Canada at NorWest Co-op Community Health. Since starting this work in 2020 we have worked with many youth to dramatically help them be all they can and to truly reach their own potential -if its going back to school, having stable work and much more. These funds help us create a safety net around youth to spend the time with them to their goals."

- Corey Mohr, Community Development Coordinator, NorWest Co-op Community Health

"This investment in the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy is a real boost for youth in Winnipeg. It's not just about creating jobs—it's about giving young people the skills and confidence they need to thrive. I'm proud to see these local organizations step up and help shape a stronger future for our community."

– The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

Today's additional investment of over $23 million supports the Government's Budget 2024 commitment to create 90,000 youth job placements and employment support opportunities for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

supports the Government's Budget 2024 commitment to create 90,000 youth job placements and employment support opportunities for the 2025–26 fiscal year. In July 2024 , the Government announced $370 million in funding through ESDC's YESS Program to support over 200 projects, helping 22,000 youth overcome employment barriers and secure meaningful, lasting jobs. This additional funding brings the total investment in ESDC's YESS Program to more than $393 million for the period of 2024–28. ESDC's YESS Program was designed to support all youth with an equal opportunity to find meaningful work. New to the current funding cycle is an emphasis on supporting projects that target youth with disabilities.

, the Government announced in funding through ESDC's YESS Program to support over 200 projects, helping 22,000 youth overcome employment barriers and secure meaningful, lasting jobs. This additional funding brings the total investment in ESDC's YESS Program to more than for the period of 2024–28. ESDC's YESS Program was designed to support all youth with an equal opportunity to find meaningful work. New to the current funding cycle is an emphasis on supporting projects that target youth with disabilities. Other priority groups include Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, Black and other racialized youth, and youth in official language minority communities.

Youth have experienced rising unemployment rates since April 2023 . In 2024, youth aged 15-24 had an unemployment rate of 13.2% compared to 5.4% for core-aged adults (25-54). Youth from underrepresented groups often face additional barriers that can negatively affect employment outcomes. For example, in 2024, the unemployment rate for: Racialized youth was 16.2% Black youth was 21.5% Indigenous youth was 17.7% In 2023 (the latest available data) the unemployment rate for youth with disabilities was 15.8%.

. In 2024, youth aged 15-24 had an unemployment rate of 13.2% compared to 5.4% for core-aged adults (25-54). Youth from underrepresented groups often face additional barriers that can negatively affect employment outcomes. For example, in 2024, the unemployment rate for:

