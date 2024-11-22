THUNDER BAY, ROBINSON SUPERIOR TREATY, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nation communities are working in close partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to incorporate First Nations knowledge into winter road planning and climate adaptation strategies. This collaborative effort is aimed at enhancing resilience and ensuring sustainability as communities face the challenges of climate change.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, hosted a roundtable in collaboration with Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) and other First Nation leaders to discuss the challenges posed by the shortened winter roads season. This meeting provides an opportunity to hear directly from community leaders in order to address immediate and longer-term issues faced by First Nation communities that rely on these winter roads.

Minister Hajdu also announced an additional $20 million in federal funding over four years for winter roads for Ontario First Nations communities. This new funding supplements the $7 million in annual winter road funding already allocated to these communities, as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by shorter winter road seasons.

Winter roads are a vital lifeline for remote First Nations, enabling the delivery of essential services and supplies to communities during the winter months. The Government of Canada cares about the future of these winter road networks and will continue to collaborate with partners to improve efficiencies in permitting processes for roads and water crossings.

"Climate change has significantly shortened the window for winter roads to be accessible, leading to shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies, and increasing reliance in air transport. We are steadfast in our commitment to work closely with partners to find solutions that ensure reliable connectivity to remote communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provides over $7 million annually to support 32 remote First Nations in Ontario for the construction, maintenance, and improvement of approximately 3,200 kilometres of winter roads. With today's announcement of an additional $20 million over four years, this contribution will increase to $11 million annually.

annually to support 32 remote First Nations in for the construction, maintenance, and improvement of approximately 3,200 kilometres of winter roads. With today's announcement of an additional over four years, this contribution will increase to annually. The Province of Ontario provides up to $6 million annually to First Nations for the construction, operation, and maintenance of winter roads. In 2023–2024, the Province introduced a $5 million annual program to improve winter road infrastructure, including enhancements to water crossings such as bridges and culverts.

provides up to annually to First Nations for the construction, operation, and maintenance of winter roads. In 2023–2024, the Province introduced a annual program to improve winter road infrastructure, including enhancements to water crossings such as bridges and culverts. Budget 2024 allocated $45 million for the Berens River Bridge and Roads Project, which will connect Pikangikum to the provincial highway and strengthen the winter road network to six other communities: Poplar Hill First Nation, McDowell Lake First Nation , Deer Lake First Nation, North Spirit Lake First Nation, Sandy Lake First Nation , and Keewaywin First Nation.

