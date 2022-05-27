Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will be restoring Place George-V, located in front of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, to better accommodate its use for military activities and for major events attended every year by many residents and tourists.

Following a call for tenders, PSPC awarded a contract worth $930,191 (including taxes) to OPTION aménagement Inc., CIMA + SENC, in consortium, to further develop the concept, complete the plans and specifications and supervise the worksite while the work is under way. PSPC also awarded a contract worth $6.4 million (including taxes) to SAHO Construction Inc. to carry out the development work.

Beginning in 2023, Place George-V will offer a large, partially grassed and partially paved plaza that will be better suited for major public events. A new commemorative walkway will make it easier to move between the various areas surrounding Place George-V. The 4 memorials currently spread out around the site will be placed at the centre of this walkway. Residents will also be able to enjoy the street furniture that will be installed there.

The project will be carried out in a sustainable manner, including a heat island reduction strategy and effective rainwater management.

Quotes

"Today, we are marking the beginning of the restoration of Place George-V, which will ensure the sustainability of this important gathering and commemorative site. Place George-V will be redeveloped in the most effective way to meet the needs of the military and the event industry, as well as those of festival-goers, history and heritage enthusiasts, and the general public. This redevelopment project is the final step in the full development of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury National Historic Site, following its reconstruction in 2018. The site, redeveloped in the spirit of sustainable development, will be ready to welcome the public in the summer of 2023."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The redevelopment of this magnificent site will have a very positive impact on the city's aesthetics and will benefit the regional economy. The new Place George-V will allow us to better host our major cultural and sporting events, which are an exceptional showcase for the city of Québec. The restoration will also make it possible to highlight the site's important use for commemorative military activities. This is another example of how the Government of Canada is committed to working with its municipal and corporate partners to improve its infrastructure for the benefit of all users."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

Quick facts

To develop the restoration concept, PSPC consulted with National Defence, the City of Québec and representatives of several major users of the site, such as event and festival promoters, to determine their needs.

Before the fire at the Armoury in 2008, Place George-V was mainly used by National Defence as a commemorative site and as a space for ceremonial military events.

Place George-V is closely linked to the Armoury, as recognized by various heritage designations. Following the 2008 fire, the Armoury was rebuilt in 2018, combining heritage and modern features.

