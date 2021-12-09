Government of Canada awards contracts for vessel life extension services for fleet of 36 motorized lifeboats

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is providing members of the Canadian Coast Guard with modern equipment to carry out their important work, while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating jobs, and generating socio-economic benefits and prosperity in communities across the country.

The Government of Canada has awarded 4 contracts, totalling $77,122,237.65 (including taxes), to perform vessel life extension work on the Coast Guard's fleet of 36 motorized lifeboats. This will ensure the Coast Guard continues to have the vessels it needs to provide critical services to Canadians.

The contracts were awarded to 4 companies located in regions where the Coast Guard has motorized lifeboats, including:

Ocean Pacific Marine, of Campbell River, British Columbia

Hike Metal Products Ltd., of Wheatley, Ontario

Industries Ocean Inc., of Saint-Bernard -sur-Mer, Quebec

-sur-Mer, ABCO Industries Inc., of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

The Coast Guard uses these motorized lifeboats to respond to marine distress calls.

These contracts are a prime example of how the NSS is delivering economic opportunities for shipyards and suppliers across Canada. The contracts were awarded under the repair, refit and maintenance pillar of the strategy, which, since the inception of the NSS, has contributed approximately $9.99 billion to the country's gross domestic product and helped to create or maintain more than 8,400 skilled jobs annually.

Quotes

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is building ships and ensuring our existing fleets are regularly maintained and upgraded so that Canadian Coast Guard members can effectively carry out their work. These contracts will support the Coast Guard fleet, while generating strong economic benefits and supporting jobs across Canada."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy continues to deliver world-class vessels and equipment for our Coast Guard, while supporting good, skilled jobs in Canadian shipyards right across the country."

The Honourable Joyce Murray

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

The motorized lifeboats undergoing work under this contract are known as Cape Class vessels. They are 14.6 metres long and can reach a top speed of between 22 and 25 knots.

The Canadian Coast Guard operates a fleet of 36 motorized life boats stationed across Canada .

. The vessels are primarily used for marine search-and-rescue purposes, but are also available to help with environmental response.

The motorized lifeboats were built in phases over the last 23 years and require vessel life extension in order to maintain operational capability and to ensure their safe and reliable operation for a minimum of 15 years.

The total value of these 4 contracts is $77,122,237.65 (including taxes) and is divided as follows:

(including taxes) and is divided as follows: Ocean Pacific Marine ( Campbell River, British Columbia ): $23,443,184.82

):

Hike Metal Products Ltd. ( Wheatley, Ontario ): $25,531,343.17

):

Industries Ocean Inc. ( Saint-Bernard -sur-Mer, Quebec ): $17,326,716.50

-sur-Mer, ):

ABCO Industries Inc. ( Lunenburg, Nova Scotia ): $10,820,993.16

): Work under these contracts is underway.

Since 2012, under the NSS, approximately $20.87 billion in contracts has been awarded throughout Canada .

