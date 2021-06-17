GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Through Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is modernizing its military equipment to support the Canadian Armed Forces and keep Canadians safe.

Following an open, fair and transparent competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defence, has awarded two contracts, valued at a total of $186 million (taxes included), to Thales Canada Inc. for the purchase and in-service support of three new tactical control radars.

These new radars will enable the Royal Canadian Air Force to detect, identify and direct fighter interceptors to potential threats in Canadian and North American aerospace. These radars can also be transported and deployed world-wide to support operations and training exercises for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Two of these radars will replace the existing ones located at 4 Wing Cold Lake, in Alberta, and 3 Wing Bagotville, in Quebec, and the third one will be used as needed, based on Canadian Armed Forces operational requirements. First deliveries of the new radars are expected to begin in 2023.

The contracts for tactical control radars are expected to create or maintain more than 85 jobs annually across the Canadian economy and contribute more than $63 million ($11 million annually) to Canada's gross domestic product throughout the life of the project.

Quick facts

Thales Canada Inc. is being awarded two contracts. The first contract is for the acquisition of three new tactical control radar systems, sub-systems and associated equipment, for an estimated value of $154 million (taxes included). The second contract is for in-service support for an initial work period of five years, for an estimated value of $32 million (taxes included), plus two one-year options.





The radars provided by Thales Canada Inc. are manufactured by Lockheed Martin.





The radars are expected to be fully operational within three and a half years of the contracts being awarded.





Until replacements are delivered, the government will continue to maintain and employ the existing Northrop Grumman TPS-70. Repair and overhaul services have been put in place for the existing TPS-70 to cover the period up to and including the implementation of the new radars.





The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to this procurement, including a Value Proposition requiring Thales Canada Inc. to undertake business activities in Canada equal to the value of the contracts.





equal to the value of the contracts. A fairness monitor oversaw the whole procurement process and concluded the procurement was conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner.

Associated links

Replacing Canada's tactical control radars

