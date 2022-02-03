Government of Canada awards contract for the design of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge deck replacement

Building modern, reliable public infrastructure

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada is committed to maintaining the integrity of its infrastructure to ensure the safety of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced a contract worth $1.86M to AECOM Canada Ltd, located in Kitchener, Ontario, to develop the design for the new bridge deck at the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge in Burlington, Ontario.

Through this contract, AECOM will design and replace the lift span's bridge deck, restore the approach spans and widen the sidewalk areas to allow more space for pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely and also improve traffic flow.

These changes will improve the overall operations of the bridge, ensuring the safety of bridge users for years to come. This project will provide a boost to the local economy and extend and maximize the life of the bridge by approximately 50 years for both the deck and sidewalk, and around 30 years for the approaches.

PSPC plans on awarding a construction contract by late summer 2022, with construction anticipated to begin in winter 2023, and completed by summer/fall 2024.

"The Burlington Canal is an important route for both local and national transportation needs. These improvements to the Burlington Lift Bridge will help reduce gridlock, increase access for pedestrians and cyclists, and extend the lifespan of Bridge."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is located on the western shore of Lake Ontario , on a site rich in history.

Since 1830, five different moveable bridges were previously located on this site.

The current bridge was opened in 1962 and carried two lanes of vehicular traffic across the canal. This structure was originally designed to carry train tracks for the Hamilton — Northwestern railway. The train tracks were removed in 1982 and the road way widened to four lanes.

The bridge spans the width of the Burlington Canal which was opened in 1826. Once a narrow cut, the canal now provides Burlington Bay (Hamilton Harbour) with navigable access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The bridge structure is a tower driven, vertical lift and moveable bridge. The lift span is 116 metres long, weighs 1,996 tons, and has a vertical lift of 33.5 metres.

Since its installation, the bridge has been operated in excess of 200,000 times, allowing the passage of over 400,000 vessels. Annually, the bridge will operate approximately 4,000 times, allowing approximately 6,500 vessels to pass through the canal. This also includes more than 1,000 large cargo-carrying vessels.

