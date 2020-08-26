GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard has the vessels it needs to keep Canadian waterways safe and accessible, while generating significant economic benefits to communities across Canada.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded a contract of $4 million to Heddle Shipyards in Hamilton, Ontario, for refit work on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Griffon. The CCGS Griffon is a high-endurance multi-tasked vessel that performs light icebreaking and buoy-tending operations essential to keeping our waters open and safe for marine traffic.

The refit work will include regulatory inspections and certifications; maintenance of structural items and various equipment, including propulsion; as well as the replacement and repair of various compartments, decks, and communication and navigation equipment.

This contract will help create or sustain 80 jobs.

Quotes

"In shipyards across the country, the National Shipbuilding Strategy is guiding work to build, repair and maintain Canada's fleets. We are proud to support the brave and essential members of the Canadian Coast Guard, while creating jobs and strengthening economies in communities across the country."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard are working every day to help keep mariners safe and our shipping routes open. Whether it's patrolling the longest coastline in the world, breaking ice on the Great Lakes or helping save lives on one of Canada's many waterways, our government is ensuring the Coast Guard has the tools and equipment needed to continue serving Canadians proudly. This refit contract will ensure the CCGS Griffon continues to fulfill critical icebreaking operations, essential to keeping our maritime trade going all year round."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

The work under this contract is expected to run from August 17, 2020 , to October 16, 2020 .

, to . The CCGS Griffon supports the delivery of several programs, including icebreaking and flood control, and provides a platform for the Canadian Hydrographic Service for mapping of shoreline and water depth. It also aids navigation by servicing, placing and removing navigational buoys.

The CCGS Griffon provides icebreaking services primarily on Lake Ontario , on Lake Erie and along the St. Lawrence River to Montréal, Quebec . The vessel entered the Coast Guard fleet in 1970, and its home port is located at the Canadian Coast Guard Base in Prescott, Ontario .

, on and along the St. Lawrence River to Montréal, . The vessel entered the Coast Guard fleet in 1970, and its home port is located at the Canadian Coast Guard Base in . The Canadian Coast Guard fleet has a maintenance plan for each of its vessels, which respects Transport Canada inspection requirements, to keep its vessels in safe, reliable working condition.

Associated links

Canadian Coast Guard Fleet details

National Shipbuilding Strategy

Heddle Shipyards

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Cecely Roy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 819-997-5421, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

