Government of Canada awards contract for custom utility trailers under Oceans Protection Plan

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is providing the Canadian Coast Guard with the equipment it needs to keep Canada's waterways and coasts safe and accessible.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded a $2-million contract to J & J Trailers Manufacturers and Sales Inc. of Scarborough, Ontario, to provide 24 utility trailers.

This contract includes costs related to building the trailers, project management, engineering, testing, certification, commissioning, and delivery to 19 different locations across Canada within British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian Coast Guard will use these trailers when responding to marine oil spills and other environmental contamination incidents. The trailers will be used to store and transport environmental response equipment, such as generators, curtain booms and tanks. In addition, each utility trailer will have a workspace for personnel to use when on scene at incidents.

This contract will help create or maintain up to 16 jobs.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to protecting our waterways and coasts through the Oceans Protection Plan. I am very grateful for the incredible work of members of the Canadian Coast Guard, which protects Canadians and our ecosystems. This contract will help to ensure that they have the equipment they need to respond efficiently when spills occur."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canada has the longest coastline in the world and our Government is ensuring the men and women of the Canadian Coast Guard are able to jump into action and respond quickly to any potential environmental situation on the water. Investments like this through the Oceans Protection Plan will make Canada's oceans safer, cleaner and healthier for today and for generations to come."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

The contractor will have until winter 2021 to deliver the trailers.

Each trailer will incorporate an electric over hydraulic brake system, an electrical load centre and distribution system, radio communications equipment, heating, cooling, interior and exterior lighting, and shelving and tie-down racks for equipment storage.

The contract includes an option to purchase up to 18 additional units.

The Oceans Protection Plan was launched in 2016 to protect and safeguard Canada's marine environment and demonstrates the government's commitment to help keep Canadian waters and coasts safe and clean, for today's use and for future generations.

Associated links

Oceans Protection Plan

J & J Trailers Manufacturers and Sales Inc.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Cecely Roy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 343-549-7293; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

