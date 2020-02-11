Government of Canada awards contract for Canadian Coast Guard radars

CONCORD, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Through the world-leading Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is ensuring that the Canadian Coast Guard has the equipment that it needs to ensure safe maritime navigation and protect our waters and coastline.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a $40.1-million contract to Felix Technology Inc., based in Concord, Ontario, for 36 new shore-based radars and related equipment for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Oceans Protection Plan is funding 10 of the 11 new radars that will be located on the east and west coasts. New radars will also replace 23 systems that are nearing the end of their life cycle at Coast Guard posts across the country. In addition, two radars will be used for testing and training purposes.

By investing in these new systems, we are furthering the critically important work of the Coast Guard to keep our waters clean, safe and open while also supporting 20 Canadian jobs.

Quotes

"We are committed to providing the women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard with the equipment that they need to best protect our waters and keep us safe from coast to coast to coast. This investment in modern radar equipment will allow the Coast Guard to continue performing its critically important work, while supporting jobs for hard-working Canadians."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Radar sites are essential to the work of the Canadian Coast Guard, providing us with reliable, accurate information on vessel movement in Canadian waters, which helps to reduce the risk of marine incidents and emergencies. Through investments like this our government is working to make Canada's waters and coasts safer and cleaner today and for the future."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through our Oceans Protection Plan, we are making real progress to strengthen marine safety while protecting Canada's marine environment. Enhanced radar support for the Canadian Coast Guard will improve the way we prevent and respond to all kinds of incidents"

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick facts

The Oceans Protection Plan is a $1.5-billion commitment to improve marine safety, promote responsible shipping, protect Canada's marine environment and offer new possibilities for coastal communities.

commitment to improve marine safety, promote responsible shipping, protect marine environment and offer new possibilities for coastal communities. The Canadian Coast Guard currently operates radar sites 24/7, 365 days a year to help protect Canada's waters.

waters. The radar systems will be used at existing and new radar sites, Marine Communications Traffic Services (MCTS) Centres, the CCG College in Sydney, Nova Scotia , and the CCG operational network integration lab in Quebec City .

, and the CCG operational network integration lab in . These new shore-based radars and equipment are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, including heavy winds, ice, and snow at high altitudes.

