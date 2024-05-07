Restoring modern, reliable infrastructure

RAPIDES-DES-JOACHIMS, QC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that its infrastructure remains safe and operational for the travelling public.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the Government of Canada has awarded a contract valued at over $1.2 million to Groupe Lapalme for repair work and upgrades on the Des Joachims Bridge, which crosses the Ottawa River and connects Rapides-des-Joachims, Quebec, and Rolphton, Ontario. This important bridge is used by area residents, businesses and tourists as it provides the only interprovincial crossing over the Ottawa River in the Upper Ottawa Valley.

The bridge requires several repairs and upgrades to minimize deterioration, prolong its lifespan and guarantee the safety of its users. This project has been carefully planned, with the engagement of stakeholders.

Through this contract, Groupe Lapalme will repair and replace various parts of the bridge, and upgrade it to meet the latest standards. This work includes replacing bridge guide rails and traffic signs, as well as the masonry ballast wall, repairing deteriorated concrete, and stabilizing and protecting the slope on the Ontario side.

Construction is anticipated to begin on May 27 and be completed by August 10.

Quotes

"Nearly 500 vehicles cross the Des Joachims Bridge daily, making it an essential link for the community of Rapides-des-Joachims. This construction contract represents a significant step towards maintaining the bridge's safety and functionality, ensuring it continues to meet the needs of both local and commercial traffic."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The bridge represents a valuable link between the community of Rapides-des-Joachims and its neighboring communities, and is of critical importance to the economic and tourism vitality of our beautiful region."

Sophie Chatel

Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The bridge plays an indispensable role at the heart of our community, serving as a vital year-round link for our children on their way to school, for our fellow citizens on their way to various points of service, including the hospital, and for our sawmill workers. It symbolizes the rhythm and essence of daily life in our town, reflecting the interconnectedness and unity of our community."

Lucie Rivet-Paquette

Mayor of Rapides-des-Joachims

Quick facts

The bridge is critical to Rapides‑des‑Joachims as the village is not connected to the rest of Quebec's major road network and would otherwise be isolated.

major road network and would otherwise be isolated. During construction, there will be intermittent full closures to vehicular traffic: 15-minute closures followed by 5-minute openings between 7 am to 7 pm , and 55-minute closures followed by 5-minute openings between 7 pm and 7 am . Vehicular traffic will be restricted to a reduced speed limit of 20 km per hour when crossing the bridge. Pedestrian access to cross the bridge will be maintained at all times.

, and 55-minute closures followed by 5-minute openings . Vehicular traffic will be restricted to a reduced speed limit of 20 km per hour when crossing the bridge. Pedestrian access to cross the bridge will be maintained at all times. The bridge will reopen for emergency services.

Public notices about the closures will be issued in advance and shared through Public Services and Procurement Canada social media channels. This will ensure that the public is aware of each closure and its impact on local traffic. The same information will be distributed to stakeholders for further broadcasting.

