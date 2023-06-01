Ensuring modern, reliable infrastructure

KINGSTON, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that its infrastructure remains safe and operational for the travelling public.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a construction contract valued at $8,754,110 (including taxes) to Landform Civil Infrastructures Inc. for the replacement of the bridge deck on the LaSalle Causeway's Bascule Bridge in Kingston, Ontario.

Through this contract, Landform Civil Infrastructures Inc. will replace the steel deck grating and supporting stringers, rehabilitate the deteriorated concrete on the counterweight, and strengthen the supporting steel truss components at the main trunnions.

The repairs and renovations will improve the condition and operation of the Bascule Bridge, ensuring it remains safe for pedestrians as well as public and commercial traffic. This rehabilitation project will also extend the service life of the counterweight, trunnion and steel deck on the Bascule Bridge by another 15 years.

Construction is anticipated to begin in November 2023 and is expected to be completed by May 2025. To minimize disruptions, the work will take place during the off season when the bridge is traditionally closed to marine traffic.

"The Bascule Bridge is a vital link for the local community in Kingston. This contract is an important step in ensuring the bridge remains safe and operational, and continues to serve local and commercial traffic needs."

On average, 23,000 vehicles cross the causeway daily. With its urban setting, the causeway also carries many cyclists and pedestrians.

During construction, marine traffic will not be able to navigate under the Bascule Bridge. This is why the work will be completed during the off season when the bridge is traditionally closed to marine traffic.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to continue using the bridge via a temporary sidewalk; however, periodic closures should be expected.

To complete the required rehabilitation work, full closures to vehicular traffic will take place on weekends and temporary single-lane overnight closures will take place at various times throughout the construction period.

Consultations with stakeholders have been ongoing. A public information session is planned for late November.

