Government of Canada approves renewed Border Services Group collective agreement

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has approved the tentative agreement for the Border Services Group. The agreement will apply to approximately 11,000 employees at the Canada Border Services Agency.

The tentative agreement was recently ratified by Border Services Group employees and will be signed by both parties in the coming days. Employees will then see wage and other enhancements within agreed-to timelines.

The 4-year agreement includes wage increases of 12% over 4 years, which aligns with agreements recently signed for other public servants, plus a 2.8% adjustment that recognizes the unique role of these employees. It also includes improvements that are aligned with those found in other recently signed collective agreements, including new Leave for Traditional Indigenous Practices, and a one-time allowance of $2,500.

The Public Servance Alliance of Canada and the government came together at the bargaining table and negotiated a deal that was fair for Border Services Group employees and reasonable for Canadians.

To date, the government has reached agreements with 19 bargaining units covering 92% of the public service and is committed to doing the same for other bargaining tables.

"This agreement demonstrates that the best deals are reached at the bargaining table. Border Services employees are critical to the safety and security of our borders and this agreement recognizes their important work while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent prudently. We are continuing with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes that are fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

The Border Services Group is comprised of positions at the Canada Border Services Agency that are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery, or management of the inspection and control of people and goods entering Canada .

