OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has approved renewed collective agreements with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 104, and the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers (PAFSO). These agreements have been ratified by employees with the unions all reporting strong membership support for the negotiated settlements.

Specifically, new collective agreements have been approved for the following groups:

PSAC:

Program and Administrative Services (PA)



Education and Library Science (EB )



Operational Services (SV )



Technical Services (TC )

CAPE:

Economics and Social Science Services (EC )



Translation (TR )

CUPE:

Law Enforcement Support and Police Operations Support (LES-PO )

PAFSO:

Foreign Service Officers (FS )

Now that these collective agreements have been ratified by members and approved by Treasury Board, they will be signed by both parties in the coming days. Employees will see wage and other enhancements within agreed-to timelines.

Quote

"I am very pleased that we have been able to renew collective agreements for 66% of all represented employees. Public servants across the country work hard to serve Canadians, and we will continue to work toward negotiating agreements that reflect the value of this important work while remaining reasonable for taxpayers."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Key facts on the SV, TC, EB and PA bargaining units

Bargaining with the PSAC – relevant dates

Employees in the Economics and Social Science Services (EC) group conduct surveys, studies and projects in the social sciences; carry out economic, socio-economic and sociological research, develop statistical and survey methods and systems; and analyse and interpret policies and recommendations, among other functions.

The Translation (TR) group comprises positions that are primarily involved in translation, simultaneous or consecutive interpretation and terminology, and the provision of language advisory services.

The Law Enforcement Support and Police Operations (LES-PO) group includes telecommunications operators who are the first people a caller speaks to when calling 911 or requesting police assistance. They are primarily engaged in planning, developing, conducting or managing telecommunications operations in support of police operations. Also included are Intercept Monitors who perform functions pertaining to monitoring and transcribing ongoing wiretap operations. They primarily record, monitor, analyze or transcribe live or pre-recorded intercepted telecommunications.

Foreign Service Officers (FS) occupy positions within the public service of Canada and are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery and promotion of Canada's diplomatic, commercial, human rights, cultural, promotional, consular and international development policies and interests in other countries, and in international organizations through the career rotational foreign service.

and are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery and promotion of diplomatic, commercial, human rights, cultural, promotional, consular and international development policies and interests in other countries, and in international organizations through the career rotational foreign service. 10 out of 28 collective agreements have now been approved, with 16 additional bargaining units in active negotiations. There are 2 outstanding bargaining units from the 2018 round of bargaining.

