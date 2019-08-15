Government of Canada Appoints Outstanding Canadian to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to connecting Canadians to the significant people, places, and events that have shaped our country.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, announced the recent appointment of Mr. David Neufeld as the Yukon representative for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC).

Mr. David Neufeld spent over 25 years with the Parks Canada Agency as a Yukon and Western Arctic historian. He served on the Board of Governors for Yukon College for eight years, later lecturing on northern history. As an author, he has written on the history of the Yukon and continues to study and research First Nation issues and environmental history. Mr. Neufeld is actively involved in heritage organizations in his community.

Mr. Neufeld will be part of the HSMBC which is comprised of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada, an officer of the Canadian Museum of History, and an officer of Parks Canada.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes, which strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, and supports ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quote

"National historic designations illustrate our country's defining moments. I welcome Mr. Neufeld to the Board as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2019. He will help shape the future of the Board and ensure that Yukon's diverse heritage is remembered and better understood, now and for future generations."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick facts

· Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have contributed to Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

To date, based on recommendations from the HSMBC, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,150 national historic sites, events, and persons. Each of these designations contributes its own unique story to the greater story of Canada , and helps us better understand our country and our identity.

has designated over 2,150 national historic sites, events, and persons. Each of these designations contributes its own unique story to the greater story of , and helps us better understand our country and our identity. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the Board also provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, grave sites of Canadian Prime Ministers, and Heritage Lighthouses.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada is celebrating its 100th anniversary on October 29 , 2019.

is celebrating its 100th anniversary on , 2019. The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

Associated Document

Backgrounder: New Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada Member for Yukon

Related Links

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Parks Canada

Current and ongoing Governor in Council appointments

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-938-9413, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

