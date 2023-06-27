GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian workers deserve equal pay for work of equal value. Since the Pay Equity Act came into force in August 2021, the Government of Canada has been working to reduce the gender wage gap in federally regulated workplaces.

Today, Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr. announced the appointment of Lori Straznicky as Canada's new federal pay equity commissioner. Lori stepped in as interim commissioner in November 2022, providing oversight in the Government's work to strengthen pay equity in Canada.

Prior to joining the Canadian Human Rights Commission, Lori was a senior executive in the federal public service where she provided strategic policy advice and recommendations to the Minister of Labour. She played a key role in the creation of the Pay Equity Act and has extensive experience working with stakeholders in the federal jurisdiction.

Working within the Commission, Lori will continue to lead a dedicated unit responsible for assisting stakeholders and bargaining agents on pay equity issues; investigating complaints related to contravention of the Pay Equity Act; and educating employers on their obligations under the Act. As she has in her interim role, Lori will play an important role in helping to reduce the gender wage gap in federally regulated workplaces.

Lori was appointed through an open and transparent Governor in Council process. She will be appointed to the Canadian Human Rights Commission effective November 1, 2023, for a term of five years.

Quote

"Lori Straznicky will help us achieve pay equity and close the gender wage gap in federal workplaces. She's done great work as interim Pay Equity Commissioner and I know she'll keep delivering in her new, official role."

– Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

The Pay Equity Act , which came into force on August 31, 2021 , creates a proactive pay equity regime that will ensure that women and men working in federally regulated workplaces (including the federal public and private sectors, parliamentary workplaces, the Prime Minister's office and ministers' offices) receive equal pay for work of equal value.

, which came into force on , creates a proactive pay equity regime that will ensure that women and men working in federally regulated workplaces (including the federal public and private sectors, parliamentary workplaces, the Prime Minister's office and ministers' offices) receive equal pay for work of equal value. The Pay Equity Act will reduce the portion of the gender wage gap in federally regulated workplaces that is due to the undervaluation of work traditionally performed by women.

will reduce the portion of the gender wage gap in federally regulated workplaces that is due to the undervaluation of work traditionally performed by women. The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Governor in Council appointees serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country, and they play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

