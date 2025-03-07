Government of Canada appoints Macky Tall as Chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Macky Tall as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) for a four-year term.

Mr. Tall is widely recognized as one of Canada's foremost infrastructure investors, bringing unparalleled expertise across various sectors, including transportation, energy, water, and digital infrastructure. His extensive investment expertise will provide strong leadership to the CIB Board, ensuring that it continues to drive impactful, long-term investments in projects that benefit Canadians.

Currently a Senior Advisor at the Carlyle Group, a leading global investment firm, Mr. Tall also holds key positions on several distinguished boards. His leadership and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in advancing the CIB's mission of accelerating infrastructure development through innovative financing solutions.

This appointment was made through the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

The Government of Canada also extends its sincere appreciation to Jane Bird for her dedicated service as interim Chair. Her leadership, expertise, and commitment during this transitional period have been invaluable.

Quotes

"With a strong history of leading significant infrastructure projects and fostering investments, Mr. Tall's leadership will be crucial to the Canada Infrastructure Bank."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

About the CIB

As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors, and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, the CIB helps public dollars go further by investing in revenue-generating infrastructure projects in the public interest.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government, Indigenous and private investor partners, the CIB advances infrastructure projects across Canada that deliver on public interest outcomes, such as contributing to Canada's long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting infrastructure that helps build more housing stock, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, and improving connectedness.

