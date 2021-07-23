Government of Canada appoints Chair of Renewed Structured Intervention Unit Implementation Advisory Panel

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is focused on ensuring that federal correctional institutions provide a safe and secure environment conducive to inmate rehabilitation, staff safety and the protection of the public.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced the renewal of the Structured Intervention Unit Implementation Advisory Panel (SIU IAP) and the appointment of Howard Sapers as the Chair for a period of two years.

The renewed Panel will reflect a diverse spectrum of perspectives, knowledge and experience related to federal corrections and the unique needs of federal inmates. Information on the appointment of additional Panel members will be released in the near future.

The Minister also took the opportunity to thank Dr. Anthony Doob, chair of the original SIU IAP, which was established in September 2019 for a period of one year, and announced that Dr. Doob has agreed to continue as a member of the renewed SIU IAP. Dr. Doob continued to write and publish reports about the SIUs based on data made available by the Government of Canada.

Once reinstated, the renewed Panel will monitor, assess and report on issues related to the ongoing implementation of the Structured Intervention Units. Public Safety Canada will provide a secretariat function to support the Panel in its work and to liaise with Correctional Service Canada (CSC) when necessary.

Quotes

"The implementation of Structured Intervention Units represents a major change to the way our federal correctional institutions operate. Our government is committed to this change and recognizes that more work must be done to deliver on this transformational promise. Mr. Sapers is exceptionally qualified and brings to the position of Chair a background and depth of experience related to correctional services and public service leadership that is unparalleled. I also thank Dr. Doob for his leadership of the previous Panel and his continued participation in the renewed Panel. I will continue to work with the CSC Commissioner to ensure that the renewed panel will have the information, resources, and time necessary to fulfill its mandate."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"It is important that the implementation of SIUs makes the commitment to eliminate segregation a reality. This significant change requires ongoing and comprehensive monitoring and review. I welcome the opportunity to chair this panel and support the Minister in ensuring independent external analysis is performed. My focus will be to help improve the care provided by CSC in an environment that is safe for all."

- Howard Sapers, Chairperson, Structured Intervention Unit Implementation Advisory Panel

Quick facts

In addition to serving as the Correctional Investigator of Canada , Mr. Sapers was appointed by the Government of Ontario to lead the Independent Review of Ontario Corrections, was Vice-Chair for the Parole Board of Canada (Prairies Region) , and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta (Edmonton Glenora).

Associated links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

