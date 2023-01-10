OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced the appointment of Jennifer Moore Rattray as the Ministerial Special Representative who will provide advice and recommendations, through engagement with families, survivors, partners and organizations, in support of Call for Justice 1.7 to create an Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson.

Jennifer Moore Rattray is a member of the Peepeekisis First Nation in Saskatchewan and currently holds the title of Chief Operating Officer at Southern Chiefs' Organization. She is the former Executive Director of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which delivered a final report and 231 Calls for Justice to the Prime Minister and Premiers in June of 2019, and a former Assistant Deputy Minister with the province of Manitoba.

Furthermore, the Honourable Marc Miller announced that Innovation 7, an Indigenous organization, has been chosen to develop recommendations for an oversight mechanism to enhance accountability and progress in ending violence towards Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This represents a tangible step in responding to the calls from families and survivors for greater monitoring and accountability, the National Inquiry's Call for Justice 1.10 as well as one of the short-term priorities of the National Action Plan.

Today's announcements reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and accelerating efforts to end this national crisis and make a difference in the lives of families, survivors and communities.

The Government of Canada continues to work in partnership with Indigenous survivors, families, leaders, and partners, as well as with provinces and territories, to implement the National Action Plan and the Federal Pathway to make the transformational change needed and ensure communities across Canada are safer.

"I am honoured to be appointed as Ministerial Special Representative to be undertaking this important work and ensuring the voices of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people are heard, acknowledged, and reflected in the priorities and recommendations undertaken as a result of this initiative."

Jennifer Moore Rattray, Ministerial Special Representative

"Accountability is an important element to end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. As the Ministerial Special Representative, Jennifer Moore Rattray will play a key role in engaging with Indigenous Peoples, families and survivors, and Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to provide meaningful recommendations that will accelerate our progress on implementing the Calls to Justice. Her appointment, and its subsequent outcomes, also represent an important step forward in making a difference in the lives of survivors, families, and communities – to put an end to this national crisis."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

calls for the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, to establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson, with authority in all jurisdictions, and to establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Tribunal. Call for Justice 1.7 states that the ombudsperson and tribunal must be independent of governments and have the authority to receive complaints from Indigenous individuals as well as Indigenous communities in relation to Indigenous and human rights violations, and to conduct thorough and independent evaluations of government services for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people and communities to determine compliance with human and Indigenous rights laws. Call for Justice 1.7 also states that the ombudsperson and the tribunal must be given sufficient resources to fulfill their mandates and must be permanent. Call for Justice 1.10 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls calls for the federal government to create an independent mechanism to report on the implementation of the National Inquiry's Calls for Justice to Parliament, annually.

Jennifer Moore Rattray is an executive with 25 years experience in sectors including non-profit, government, post-secondary education, and media and communications. She holds a joint Master of Public Administration degree with distinction from the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba .

is an executive with 25 years experience in sectors including non-profit, government, post-secondary education, and media and communications. She holds a joint Master of Public Administration degree with distinction from the and the . The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

