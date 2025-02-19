MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Every senior should be able to age safely, in good health and with dignity, with the option to do so at home and in their community. To help with this, the Government of Canada developed the Age Well at Home initiative, which supports community groups in trying new ideas, expanding successful ones and recruiting volunteers to assist seniors in aging at home.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Seniors, announced an investment totaling up to $1,847,384 under the Age Well at Home initiative for two projects in the riding of Laurier–Sainte-Marie, in Quebec. Their projects started in July 2024, after they were selected as part of an open call for proposals under the Age Well at Home initiative.

Minister Guilbeault made the announcement while visiting Little Brothers. This organization is working in concert with community, and with other associations and organizations to provide services and enhance the sense of belonging among low-income or otherwise vulnerable seniors, thereby strengthening their connection to their community. Little Brothers will receive up to $1,245,266 in funding under the Scaling-Up for Seniors stream of the Age Well at Home initiative.

The second selected organization, Aînés et retraités de la communauté gaie (ARCG), is providing eligible practical support services, offered by volunteers, to low-income or otherwise vulnerable seniors to help them age well at home. Support to seniors will include tasks like meal preparation, transportation, and connecting seniors to other services in their area. ARCG will receive up to $602,118 in funding under the In-Home Support Pilot Project stream of the Age Well at Home initiative.

The organizations receiving funding through the Age Well at Home initiative are making a real difference in the daily lives of seniors in Canada. Collectively, these projects are addressing the specific needs of many different groups of seniors, including those with low incomes, Black or racialized seniors, Indigenous seniors, members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community, those living in rural or remote areas, seniors in official language minority communities, newcomers and seniors who speak languages other than English or French.

Quotes

"Canadians want to age at home—in health, in safety and in dignity. Our government is investing in organizations across the country that are helping seniors age in the comfort of their home. By supporting their work, we are improving the quality of life for seniors and making their communities stronger."

– The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Seniors

"The choice to age at home should be possible for all Canadians. The support that Little Brothers and Aînés et retraités de la communauté gaie (ARCG) provide will make that choice easier and help many seniors live how and where they want and continue to thrive in Laurier–Sainte-Marie."

–The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie.

"We thank the Government of Canada for its support, which allows Little Brothers to continue its mission of helping seniors in seven regions and eight communities in Quebec from June 2024 to December 2025. This funding of $1.2 million reflects the importance of adequate support for seniors to age well at home, supported and safe. Together, we are building a more united Quebec, where each senior can find their place."

– Catherine Harel-Bourdon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Little Brothers

"The isolation of seniors and retirees in the LGBTQ+ community is a reality that is often ignored, where memories of past rejection and marginalization are added to the loneliness of the present. These people, who have gone through decades of fighting for their identity, are sometimes cut off from the support and visibility they deserve, losing their voice in a society that is evolving too quickly for them."

– Pierre Lord, Interim Director General, Aînés et retraités de la communauté gaie

Quick facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. Budget 2021 announced $90 million ( $76.5 million in grants and contributions) over three years for the Age Well at Home initiative. The initiative has been extended and will run until 2025–26.

( in grants and contributions) over three years for the Age Well at Home initiative. The initiative has been extended and will run until 2025–26. The Age Well at Home initiative provides funding to seniors-serving organizations for local, regional and national projects that will allow for the discovery of new approaches and learning to help seniors age at home. Projects funded under the In-Home Support Pilot Project stream are testing the extent to which volunteers can be mobilized to provide local practical supports such as meals, housekeeping and transportation to help low-income and otherwise vulnerable seniors age at home. Organizations are also helping seniors navigate and access existing local services. Projects funded under the Scaling Up for Seniors stream are expanding services that have already demonstrated positive results in helping seniors age at home. This funding is helping organizations expand services to reach more seniors, including in other provinces or territories. Projects were selected through a nationwide open call for proposals held in 2022.

The Government of Canada increased the Old Age Security by 10% for seniors aged 75 and older and the Guaranteed Income Supplement by up to $947 annually for low-income single seniors.

increased the Old Age Security by 10% for seniors aged 75 and older and the Guaranteed Income Supplement by up to annually for low-income single seniors. Through Budget 2023, the Government provided a one-time grocery rebate to help the Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices. Seniors were among those who received additional funds on July 5 .

