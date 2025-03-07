OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Tobacco remains a significant preventable cause of death in Canada, with approximately 46,000 people dying from tobacco-related illnesses every year. For this reason, we remain steadfast in our objective of less than 5% tobacco use among Canadians by 2035. We urge Canadians who smoke to consider quitting. We know that quitting smoking can be difficult, but it is possible and will benefits your health for many years.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced that the new Tobacco Charges Regulations, will establish a Tobacco Cost Recovery Framework. We are delivering on one of our key commitments to shift the cost of tobacco use to tobacco companies. This framework is ensuring that these companies, rather than taxpayers, pay to fund our public health effort to curb tobacco use. It will also make clear that companies are accountable for their actions.

In addition, eight projects will receive nearly $12 million in funding from the Substance Use and Addictions Program. These projects will deliver education, social supports, research and smoking cessation initiatives in communities across the country.

The measures announced today are another step in meeting the goals set out in Canada's Tobacco Strategy. We will continue to work with partners, stakeholders, and other orders of government to protect Canadians from the harms caused by tobacco use.

Quotes

"Canadians shouldn't have to pay for the damages caused by tobacco companies. Our cost recovery framework will make sure that these companies, rather than taxpayers, pay to fund our public health efforts. We are committed to work with public health partners and all orders of government to help Canadians quit using tobacco and nicotine and to protect the health of young people and non-smokers."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Quitting smoking is one of the best things someone can do to increase life expectancy and improve heart health. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration between healthcare providers, researchers, and community leaders, and it reflects the University of Ottawa Heart Institute's ongoing commitment to prevention and improving cardiovascular health for all Canadians."

Dr. Rob Beanlands

President and CEO, University of Ottawa Heart Institute

"Smoking cessation treatment must be integrated into routine care for all tobacco users. Expanding the Ottawa Model for Smoking Cessation, a program developed by the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, will enable us to help tens of thousands more Canadians to reduce or quit smoking. By establishing regional hubs across Canada, we can support healthcare providers and institutions to enhance access to vital smoking cessation services, thereby empowering them to deliver continuous, high-quality patient care."

Dr. Hassan Mir

Program Chair, Ottawa Model for Smoking Cessation, University of Ottawa Heart Institute

Quick Facts

In 2018, the Government of Canada launched Canada's Tobacco Strategy to address tobacco use in Canada . This strategy sets an ambitious target to reduce the tobacco use to less than 5 percent by 2035. Since 2018, the government has committed over $66 million annually towards federal tobacco and vaping activities.

launched Tobacco Strategy to address tobacco use in . This strategy sets an ambitious target to reduce the tobacco use to less than 5 percent by 2035. Since 2018, the government has committed over annually towards federal tobacco and vaping activities. In 2024, the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act was amended to enable the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health to make regulations respecting fees or charges to be paid by tobacco and vaping product manufacturers.

was amended to enable the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health to make regulations respecting fees or charges to be paid by tobacco and vaping product manufacturers. While tobacco use has decreased over the years, a significant number of people in Canada are still smoking (11.9% or 3.8 million). In 2023, tobacco industry-reported revenue in Canada was approximately $4.2 billion .

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Callum Haney, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-576-4407; Media Relations: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709