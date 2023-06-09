OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that approximately $2.6 million has been allocated to 11 new projects undertaken by 10 Indigenous women's organizations across Canada with the unique knowledge and expertise on how to best protect and empower Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The funded projects span across six provinces and two territories, and focus on supporting the health and safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, families and communities through knowledge gathering, environmental scans and data collection.

This funding is part of the $36.3 million over five years provided in Budget 2021 to Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program, which includes $8.6 million ongoing to ensure that Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations can rely on funding to continue their critical work. It also helps respond to Call for Justice 1.8, which calls upon governments to support national, regional, and local Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations through specific and long-term funding.

Increasing the voices of Indigenous women's organizations is paramount to ending the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people and to helping prevent gender- and race-based violence in Canada.

"To end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada, survivors and families of victims must remain at the center of this work. Their input is critical, and projects like these will ensure that our work is guided by their voices, while remaining culturally sensitive, trauma-informed and respectful."

The first year, 17 organizations were funded for a total of $8.7 million , from Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program.

, from Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program. The Government of Canada will be announcing funding in mid-June for 2LSGBTQI+ organizations that are working to support and empower 2SLGBTQI+ people, as part of Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program.

will be announcing funding in mid-June for 2LSGBTQI+ organizations that are working to support and empower 2SLGBTQI+ people, as part of Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program. The 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan was developed in partnership with survivors, families, Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous women's organizations and provincial and territorial governments and in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls .

was developed in partnership with survivors, families, Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous women's organizations and provincial and territorial governments and in response to the . The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan. It is supported by historic investments of over $2.2 billion in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 and Budget 2023 provide additional investments towards implementing the National Action Plan and addressing some of the root causes of this crisis, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, and economic development and employment.

is contribution to the National Action Plan. It is supported by historic investments of over in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 and Budget 2023 provide additional investments towards implementing the National Action Plan and addressing some of the root causes of this crisis, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, and economic development and employment. Call for Justice 1.8 calls upon: "all governments to create specific and long-term funding, available to Indigenous communities and organizations, to create, deliver, and disseminate prevention programs, education, and awareness campaigns designed for Indigenous communities and families related to violence prevention and combatting lateral violence. Core and sustainable funding, as opposed to program funding, must be provided to national and regional Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA people's organizations".

