Government of Canada announces support for energy savings at University of Calgary

CALGARY, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling first-hand the impacts and costs of climate change. By working together, we can take action on climate change in a way that benefits all Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is working with businesses, universities and colleges, not-for-profit organizations, and all Canadians to cut pollution, protect our health, and make life more affordable.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, today announced support for an energy-savings project at the University of Calgary. The University will receive up to $8.5 million for retrofits at the University's Foothills Campus and Main Campus, implementing digital controls, LED lighting, and heat recovery, which will reduce energy consumption in laboratories and medical buildings.

The funding comes from the Champions stream of the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Challenge, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs.

Canada's climate plan puts Canada on track for the biggest reduction in carbon emissions in our country's history. The plan has over 50 measures, including investing in clean energy and innovation; building over 1,200 public-transit projects across the country; and putting a price on carbon pollution so that it is no longer free to pollute.

Quotes

"Canadians across the country are coming up with innovative and affordable solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and to create good middle-class jobs today and for the future."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This significant investment by the Government of Canada strengthens the University of Calgary's commitment to building a low-carbon, clean-growth economy. Through this government support, we are expecting to reduce annual GHG emissions by close to 13,000 tonnes. With a total investment of $18 million, including up to $8.5 million of funding from the Government of Canada, UCalgary will improve the quality of our research and teaching facilities, as well as contribute to Canada's national emission-reduction targets."

– Ed McCauley, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calgary

Quick facts

The Challenge stream of the Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, and it's helping put Canada on a path to meet and beat our Paris Agreement target for 2030.

climate action plan, and it's helping put on a path to meet and beat our Paris Agreement target for 2030. Under the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the maximum percentage of total project costs the federal government can contribute toward a project varies depending on the recipient. The maximum federal share for specific recipients is as follows:

25 percent for businesses



40 percent for municipalities



40 percent for not-for-profit organizations



50 percent for provincial governments



75 percent for territorial governments



75 percent for Indigenous communities and organizations

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

