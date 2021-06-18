Government of Canada announces reopening of Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the reopening of Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park, as Parks Canada nears completion of the approximate $60 million federal infrastructure investment project. The significant redevelopment of the Agency's largest campground will greatly improve the visitor experience ensuring Jasper National Park provides high-quality visitor services for decades to come.

With close to 800 campsites, visitors to Whistlers Campground will enjoy a new registration centre, 18 new combined washroom and shower facilities throughout the campground, improved campsites, and restored roads. The improvements to these services are in direct response to camper feedback. Underground services have been replaced to improve water, sewer and electrical systems, as well as upgrade many of the existing electrical campsites to 50 Amp service. With no significant upgrades made since it was built in the 1960s, the campground is now fully modernized to meet the needs of today's campers.

While Parks Canada continues working on the finishing touches of the project, over half of the campsites will be ready for campers when the campground reopens on July 12, 2021, with the majority of sites ready the following week. Work will continue throughout 2021 and over the winter months to naturalise areas in the campground impacted by construction, including landscaping. The understanding and patience of visitors and the local community has been appreciated during the construction of Whistlers Campground, and now as Parks Canada works with new buildings and new systems upon its opening.

The Government of Canada is excited to showcase the renewed Whistlers Campground, which is a treasured place for many people across the country. This federal investment will ensure meaningful and high-quality experiences at the campground for people coming to Jasper National Park, while also contributing to growth in the tourism sector over the long-term. Parks Canada looks forward to hosting a grand official opening celebration with community members and visitors in spring 2022 when all work has been completed.

"Throughout the pandemic, Albertans and all Canadians, have reconnected and rediscovered nature. These substantial investments our Government has made in Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park will ensure this iconic national park continues to offer safe and breathtaking experiences to Albertans and visitors from all around the globe for decades to come."

Quick Facts

Jasper National Park extends over 11,000 square kilometres and is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies and part of UNESCO's Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage Site.

In Jasper National Park, just over $300 million is being invested in projects through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program, supporting high-quality and meaningful visitor experiences and helping to protect the environment. The Whistlers Campground redevelopment represents a significant part of this investment.

, just over is being invested in projects through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program, supporting high-quality and meaningful visitor experiences and helping to protect the environment. The Whistlers Campground redevelopment represents a significant part of this investment. Campers will notice that the campground has undergone a large amount of construction work. Significant work has also been done to remove dead and dying trees impacted by mountain pine beetle. It will take time for new saplings, natural grasses and vegetation to grow and for the overall appearance of the campground to improve.

To ensure the best possible experience, visitors are encouraged to plan their visit ahead of time through the Parks Canada's website or download the Parks Canada's app to make a reservation before coming to Jasper National Park .

Reservations for camping in Whistlers Campground will open on June 24, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. MDT online at www.reservation.pc.gc.ca or by phone at 1-888-737-3783. Visitors are asked to plan ahead using our camping during COVID-19 page to check what services will be available.

, at online at www.reservation.pc.gc.ca or by phone at 1-888-737-3783. Visitors are asked to plan ahead using our camping during COVID-19 page to check what services will be available. COVID-19 protocols are changing regularly over the next month and beyond. We encourage you to check Jasper's COVID webpage and Alberta Health Services before arriving to get the most up-to-date information.

