ESQUIMALT, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensuring the health and safety of Canadians, protecting our environment and advancing Indigenous reconciliation are priorities for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that a contract worth over $13 million was awarded on August 24, 2022, to QM Environmental & PPM Civil Constructors (QM/PPMCC), in joint venture, to carry out remediation work at the Esquimalt Graving Dock (EGD) in the location formally known as the Canadian Forces Sailing Association (CFSA) Waterlot. QM/PPMCC will be responsible for removing existing marina structures; dredging, processing, transporting and disposing of up to 17,000 cubic metres of contaminated sediments; and placing clean sand.

Located on the north shore of Constance Cove in Esquimalt Harbour, the CFSA is part of the EGD federal Crown land owned by Public Services and Procurement Canada. Esquimalt Harbour has been the site of navy and industrial activity as early as the 1850s. The shipbuilding, ship repair, sawmill and log storage industries are among the industries that were located in and around Esquimalt Harbour. This activity resulted in contamination at the site.

This project will help address site contamination issues, as well as potential health and ecological risks, and ensure that the site meets standards set out in the Federal Contaminated Sites Action Plan (FCSAP).

As part of Canada's commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, QM/PPMCC will continue to engage with the Esquimalt Nation and the Songhees Nation on opportunities for the nations to participate in the project. This includes subcontracting work at approximately 5% of the contract value to First Nation companies and offering training and labour to the nations.

Work will begin in fall 2022 and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

"Our government is committed to making the necessary investments to operate in an environmentally sustainable manner. These investments will protect and safeguard the health of future generations and the ecosystems of tomorrow."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The FCSAP was established in 2005 with the objective of reducing environmental and human health risks from known federal contaminated sites and associated federal financial liabilities, while focusing on the highest priority sites. Federal contaminated sites are located on land owned or leased by the federal government, or on land where the federal government has accepted responsibility for the contamination. The size and scope of federal contaminated sites vary greatly and include abandoned mines on Crown land in the North, airports, lighthouse stations and military bases.

Contamination is most often a result of past activities with environmental consequences that were not well understood at the time. The Government of Canada has taken action through the FCSAP and remains committed to properly managing those contaminated sites for which it is responsible.

has taken action through the FCSAP and remains committed to properly managing those contaminated sites for which it is responsible. In spring 2022, the CFSA marina was relocated to Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Lang Cove on the eastern side of Esquimalt Harbour.

