OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, announced the reappointment of André Hébert, for a two-year term, to the Board of Directors of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Mr. André Hébert, who has been a valued member of the CMHC Board since 2019, is a seasoned leader with more than 40 years of experience in information technology, with a specialized focus in strategic leadership and organizational transformation. His leadership has helped guide CMHC's efforts in advancing housing solutions for Canadians.

This appointment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring strong leadership at CMHC as it continues to address Canada's housing crisis and make housing more attainable and affordable – because everyone deserves a place to call home.

The Government of Canada, together with their partners, is investing in housing infrastructure to build resilient, inclusive communities, and affordable housing options that meet the needs of Canadians, and to solve Canada's housing crisis.

Quotes

"I am confident that André will continue to bring invaluable strength to CMHC's Board of Directors. His proven leadership and expertise are critical in advancing CMHC's commitment to affordable and accessible housing. I trust in his ability to support the federal government in addressing Canada's complex housing challenges with dedication, ensuring every Canadian has a place to call home."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

About CMHC

CMHC is a federal Crown corporation that plays a critical role as a national convenor in the housing finance system, and through research, program development and delivery, and commercial operations, is a vital contributor to the sustainability and stability of Canada's housing system. Its mandate is: "to promote housing affordability and choice, facilitate access to, and competition and efficiency in the provision of, housing finance, protect the availability of adequate funding for housing at low cost, and generally contribute to the well-being of the housing sector in the national economy". Housing affordability has become an increasingly important issue to Canadians, and CMHC plays a key role in the federal government's efforts to address this growing challenge.

