OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced two re-appointments to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council, for a term of three years.

specializes in research and evaluation related to health and wellness in the North. Her current research interests focus on co-creation of evaluation approaches that incorporate both Indigenous and western knowledge, particularly in the context of Indigenous land-based programs. Ms. DeLancey has served on a number of boards including the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement, the Mental Health Commission of , and the National Steering Committee for CIHR's Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research. She also serves as a board member of the Canadian Frailty Network, Ecotrust Canada, and AVENS: A Community for Seniors. Dr. Shanthi Johnson is Professor and Vice President of Research and Innovation at the University of Windsor . Previously, she served as the Dean of the School of Public Health, University of Alberta . Her community-engaged research program focusses on falls/injury prevention, aging in place in rural communities, and social isolation among immigrant and refugee seniors. She served on local and international boards, including the Eastern Kings Community Health Board and Annapolis Valley Health, Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation, National Seniors Council, and Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute. Dr. Johnson was also honoured as the Female Professional of the Year by the India Canada Chamber of Commerce, received the Award of Innovation by the Regina Chamber of Commerce and was named one of RBC's Top 25 Canadian Immigrants.

Established in 2000, the CIHR is an independent agency accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Health. CIHR collaborates with partners and researchers to support new scientific knowledge and enables its translation into improved health, more effective health services and products, and a strengthened Canadian health care system.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce the re-appointments to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council. Together, their knowledge and professional experience in the field of health and research will continue to be an outstanding asset to the organization."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is part of the Health Portfolio, which supports the Minister of Health in maintaining and improving the health of Canadians.

Composed of 13 institutes , CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across Canada .

, CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across . The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country. Budget 2024 announced the Government of Canada's commitment to modernize Canada's federal research system by creating a new capstone research funding organization. The federal granting councils—the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)—will continue to exist within the new organization, including CIHR's linkage with the Health Portfolio, and will continue to support excellence in disciplinary investigator-driven research.

