Resulting contract with SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership will support training for more than 20 years

GATINEAU, QC, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - In support of Canada's defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is committed to providing members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with the tools they need to deliver on their operational missions and protect Canadians.

Through the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program, the Government of Canada is taking the necessary steps to renew its existing aircrew training services for the RCAF. This process will result in awarding a contract to cover all aspects of the required training, including pilot training, as well as aircrew training for air combat systems officers and airborne electronic sensor operators, and maintenance and infrastructure services, for a period of more than 20 years.

Following an open, fair and transparent procurement process with extensive industry engagement and Indigenous participation, the Government of Canada has identified SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership as the preferred bidder to provide a comprehensive aircrew training program to help maintain a multi-purpose and combat-capable air force.

While this represents a significant milestone in the competitive process, Canada will continue to work with SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership, in addition to preparations for the transition process from the existing contracts to the FAcT Program. During this time, SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership must remain compliant with the requirements of the solicitation process.

The identification of the preferred bidder follows a rigorous bid evaluation process. To ensure the fairness and integrity of this procurement, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) engaged the services of an independent fairness monitor to oversee the process, including the upcoming discussions with SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership.

Engagement with qualified suppliers has been an integral part of this procurement process. Through this engagement, the Government of Canada has defined its requirements, and industry representatives have had the opportunity to provide feedback on items such as procurement approach, schedule, solicitation documents and economic benefits to Canada.

The contract award is anticipated in 2024 and work will begin immediately following the contract award.

Quotes

"This announcement marks another important step in the competitive process to provide integral aircrew training services for the Royal Canadian Air Force. We are continuing to ensure that members of our armed forces have what they need to keep Canada safe and secure.

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"It is critical that current and future Royal Canadian Air Force pilots have the most advanced training and equipment available to ensure they can deliver on the important work that we ask of them. This program will help ensure Canada can continue to defend North America, enhance our Arctic sovereignty and meet our NATO and NORAD obligations in the face of current and emerging threats. Canadians can be confident that this competitive process will deliver the best results for our Canadian Armed Forces for decades to come."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of National Defence

"I'm proud to see such a strong partnership between the Royal Canadian Air Force and our world-class aerospace and defence industries. The Future Aircrew Training Program will ensure that our forces receive the best possible training, showcase the expertise of leading Canadian firms and provide high-value jobs and economic benefits in Canada."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Future aircrew training services will include classroom instruction, simulator and flight training, as well as numerous on-site support activities and infrastructure services. The program will include delivery of pilot training, as well as aircrew training for air combat systems officers and airborne electronic sensor operators.

The new single contract will replace training services currently provided through 2 separate contracts and through in-house delivery by the RCAF:

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Flying Training in Canada is provided by CAE Military Aviation Training through a contract that expires in 2027. The contract includes an additional option year, which could extend the services to 2028.

is provided by CAE Military Aviation Training through a contract that expires in 2027. The contract includes an additional option year, which could extend the services to 2028.

Contracted Flying Training and Support is provided by Allied Wings. The contract will expire in 2027.



Aircrew training for air combat systems officers and airborne electronic sensor operators currently being performed by the RCAF.

Initial aircrew training for pilots, air combat system officers, and airborne electronic sensor operators is conducted at: 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan ; Southport (formerly known as Canadian Forces Base Portage la Prairie), Manitoba ; and, 402 Squadron, operating from 17 Wing Winnipeg, Manitoba .

; (formerly known as Canadian Forces Base Portage la Prairie), ; and, 402 Squadron, operating from 17 Wing . The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy and Value Proposition applies to this procurement, requiring investments in Canada equal to the contract value. This procurement will leverage the strength of Canadian industry in Key Industrial Capability areas related to training and simulation, and in-service support. It will also incentivize investments in research and development, as well as skills development opportunities with under-represented groups.

equal to the contract value. This procurement will leverage the strength of Canadian industry in Key Industrial Capability areas related to training and simulation, and in-service support. It will also incentivize investments in research and development, as well as skills development opportunities with under-represented groups. To support Indigenous participation in the delivery of the program, qualified suppliers were asked to submit an Indigenous Participation Plan as part of their bids committing to invest a minimum of 5% of the contract value, excluding the cost of aircraft and simulators. PSPC and industry continues to engage with the Métis and First Nations of Manitoba and Saskatchewan on this procurement.

and on this procurement. Canada engaged a fairness monitor for this procurement.

