The assessment will help identify challenges and opportunities to strengthen Canada's approach to addressing FASD

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is a lifelong disability caused by prenatal alcohol exposure that can affect both brain and body development.

FASD is a serious public health issue linked to many complex social determinants of health. It can have far reaching impacts on the lives of many Canadians and their families. Recent studies from Canada estimate that between 0.1% and 3% of children and youth have been diagnosed with FASD.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health announced close to $950,000 for the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS) to undertake a comprehensive scientific assessment on FASD. The assessment will include a review of the relevant data, literature, policies, programs and practices, and engagement with key partners to identify challenges as well as opportunities to strengthen Canada's approach to addressing FASD and inform future priorities for action. It is anticipated that the assessment report will be finalized in 2024.

CAHS is a not-for-profit and fully independent organization that conducts research, engagement and undertakes evidenced-based assessments on a range of complex health and health-related issues of importance to Canadians.

"We recognize the serious impacts FASD can have on individuals and families, with many facing mental health challenges and difficulties with substance use. We can better support Canadians affected by FASD by learning more and carefully examining the evidence and diverse perspectives around FASD prevention, awareness and support. Through this work, we aim to develop a more comprehensive approach to help prevent FASD and support the needs of people with FASD and their families."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Addressing FASD in Canada will take a coordinated effort across federal departments, provincial and territorial governments, and with many different partners. This assessment will be key in strengthening this collaboration and building on lessons learned to ensure Canada has the proper tools in place to prevent FASD and to properly support people with this disorder, and their families."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"We are pleased to be undertaking this important project that will inform stakeholders, governments, and indeed Canadians. We will also provide key findings on various aspects of FASD."

Dr. Marie-France Raynault

President of Canadian Academy of Health Sciences

There is no known safe amount of alcohol to consume during pregnancy. If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, the safest choice is to drink no alcohol at all.

Individuals with FASD can face many challenges, and in many cases, people with FASD require life-long assistance from a wide range of health, community and social services. Early and appropriate support can improve outcomes for people with FASD, enhance their quality of life, and allow them to reach their full potential.

This project is being funded under PHAC's Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder National Strategic Projects Fund. The Fund allocates $1.5 million annually to collaborate with key partners across Canada to develop knowledge, tools and resources to address FASD.

