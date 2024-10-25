QUÉBEC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the use of official languages in Canada and to ensuring that Canadians have access to information in the language of their choice.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced a new partnership agreement between the Translation Bureau and Laval University to create a graduate microprogram in interpretation. The goal of this partnership is to help bolster the number of accredited interpreters in Canada, many of whom provide services to Parliament and to Government of Canada departments and agencies.

The Translation Bureau is looking for ways to address the shortage of interpreters in Canada. The new program announced today will be launched in September 2025 and consist of 12 credits in interpretation.

This partnership will allow the Translation Bureau and Laval University to collaborate closely on training students and recruiting interpreters, as well as carrying out research and activities focused on the future of the profession.

The Translation Bureau will support Laval University by:

offering the services of at least 2 interpreters who will assist with 2 of the program courses

offering students opportunities for learning in the workplace

inviting students who complete the program to take part in the Translation Bureau's accreditation exam

making graduating students aware of job openings with the Translation Bureau

Quotes

"This partnership between the Translation Bureau and Laval University is an important part of the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the use of official languages and addressing the shortage of interpreters in Canada. This program will help grow the number of accredited interpreters across the country and allow the Translation Bureau to continue offering high-quality services to Parliament, the Government of Canada and all Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Canadians from coast to coast to coast deserve access to reliable information in the official language of their choice. That's why today we're partnering with the Translation Bureau and Laval University to create a new microprogram to train interpreters. This will create new well-paying jobs across Canada and ensure that our official languages are spoken, shared and translated for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"The creation of this innovative microprogram responds to a societal need: the training of high-level interpreters, ready to evolve in a booming field. I am delighted with this promising partnership between Université Laval and the Government of Canada's Translation Bureau."

Caroline Senécal

Associate Vice-Rector, Academic and Student Affairs at Université Laval

« L'interprétation au Canada est d'une importance capitale, tant pour la bonne marche des institutions que pour la bonne entente entre les communautés. Les étudiantes et étudiants sont toujours à la recherche de formations plus approfondie pour relever les défis qu'offrira le monde du travail. Je suis convaincu que ce microprogramme de deuxième cycle répondra aux besoins contemporains autant qu'aux aspiration de la communauté étudiante.»

Louis Jolicoeur

Professeur titulaire et directeur des programmes de 2e et 3e cycles en traduction, Faculté des lettres et des sciences humaines de l'Université Laval.

Quick facts

The Translation Bureau is a federal institution within the Public Services and Procurement Canada portfolio. It supports the Government of Canada in serving and communicating with Canadians in both official languages, and in Indigenous, foreign and sign languages.

in serving and communicating with Canadians in both official languages, and in Indigenous, foreign and sign languages. There are 2 other universities in Canada that offer degree programs in interpretation: the University of Ottawa and Glendon College at York University .

that offer degree programs in interpretation: the and at . The Translation Bureau has 64 full-time equivalent employees providing official language interpretation services.

The Translation Bureau also uses the services of freelance interpreters to provide interpretation services to Parliament and to federal government departments and agencies.

Twice a year, the Translation Bureau holds an accreditation exam for interpreters, usually in the spring and fall.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

