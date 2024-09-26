OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to reconciliation and the well-being of Indigenous Peoples, the Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that promote cultural identity, values, and healing.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an investment of over $5 million in funding over five years for five Indigenous focused projects aimed at promoting child development and preventing, recognizing and responding safely to child maltreatment and youth dating violence. These projects will serve over 1,270 Indigenous children, youth and their families across Canada.

Colonization, racism, and the impacts of the Indian Residential School system have devastating effects on First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in Canada. As a result, Indigenous communities face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and high rates of violence. There is a need to build the evidence-base of effective, culturally appropriate resources and support systems to address these challenges, to help heal and prevent ongoing cycles of violence and trauma.

This funding will support the development, delivery, and testing of health promotion interventions that promote resilience, healthy relationships, and cultural connection. The funded projects will provide Indigenous children, youth, and their families, as well as service providers, with the tools and knowledge to build safe, supportive relationships and reduce the prevalence of violence in their lives. This investment aligns with Canada's broader efforts to advance reconciliation and promote the health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"We are committed to supporting Indigenous Peoples to address violence and promote healing. By investing in these projects, we are helping ensure that Indigenous children, youth, and their families are empowered with culturally appropriate supports to foster healthy relationships and help prevent violence. This is part of our broader commitment to reconciliation."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Projects like this saves lives. It is no secret by now that Indigenous Peoples have faced disproportionate rates of violence. When people are in crisis, they need a safe place and safe people to turn to. This funding will help support the many groups that provide these services day in and day out."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

As part of the federal Gender-based Violence Strategy, the Government of Canada has invested over $800 million , with $44 million per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence), supporting survivors, and promoting responsive legal and justice systems.

has invested over , with per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence), supporting survivors, and promoting responsive legal and justice systems. Specifically, the Public Health Agency of Canada is investing up to $18 million per year until 2026, and over $9 million ongoing to support projects that promote safe relationships, prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment, and equip health professionals and service providers to recognize and respond safely to gender-based violence.

is investing up to $18 million per year until 2026, and over ongoing to support projects that promote safe relationships, prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment, and equip health professionals and service providers to recognize and respond safely to gender-based violence. In addition, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years (2022 to 2027), to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

