VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Vancouver is a powerful hub for innovation, ranking among the top tech cities in North America. To support Vancouver's boldest and brightest changemakers, the Government of Canada is investing in local businesses that are driving Canadian-made innovation with growth potential beyond our borders.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $5.6 million in PacifiCan funding for two Vancouver-based businesses that are developing innovative technology to advance construction site safety and provide more transit options.

Minister Sajjan announced the funding at a construction site for affordable housing on East 12th Avenue in Vancouver, where $44.5 million in Government of Canada funding is already supporting over 150 new homes for seniors. SALUS Technologies' software is being used to manage safety on this site. Minister Sajjan announced $2,635,300 for SALUS to expand its cloud-based safety management software.

SALUS' software keeps workers safer on the job and improves bottom lines by helping organizations stay up to date on inspections, providing real-time notifications about safety incidents, assigning corrective actions and tracking follow ups. With this funding through PacifiCan's Jobs and Growth Fund, SALUS will build new platform capabilities, hire new staff, enhance customer support and expand marketing efforts.

Minister Sajjan also announced $3 million in funding for Spare Labs through PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program. Spare's software automates transit bookings so transportation providers can serve more people without increasing their costs. This technology allows transit operators to use other vehicle fleets, like ride-hailing companies, to provide on-demand service for riders in rural areas and persons with disabilities. With PacifiCan's funding, Spare will hire more staff, enhance their product and scale-up their operations to meet growth opportunities around the world.

In total, the funding announced today for these two Vancouver businesses is expected to generate 100 jobs and over $80 million in revenue growth.

"Vancouver is home to a thriving tech industry that is generating innovative solutions to industry challenges. PacifiCan is proud to support these two B.C.-based companies to grow locally and compete globally. Together, we are building a strong inclusive economy that is creating quality jobs for British Columbians."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Vancouver Centre is filled with innovative businesses that are at the heart of British Columbia's growing economy. Today's announcement will help two Vancouver companies create new high quality local jobs and boost BC's economy. By recognizing local companies growth potential through PacifiCan, we are able to highlight the diversity of industries in British Columbia and have innovative solutions both at home and around the world."

- The Honourable Hedy Fry, MP Vancouver Centre

"At SALUS, we believe that innovation drives positive change. And the reality is that innovation cannot happen without the support of people and programs like PacifiCan. With the backing of PacifiCan and the Government of Canada, we're not only pushing the boundaries of safety technology but also setting the stage for a brighter future in our industry."

- Gabe Guetta, CEO and Founder, SALUS

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators, and the organizations that support them, to future-proof their businesses. This includes building resiliency and growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs across British Columbia .

. In 2022, Vancouver ranked 8 th out of the 50 top tech cities in Norh America based on a scorecard with 13 metrics to measure each market's depth, vitality and attractiveness to companies seeking tech talent and to tech workers seeking employment.

ranked 8 out of the 50 top tech cities in Norh America based on a scorecard with 13 metrics to measure each market's depth, vitality and attractiveness to companies seeking tech talent and to tech workers seeking employment. Vancouver had the highest percentage (69%) growth of tech talent jobs in North America between 2017 and 2022, adding 45,200 jobs to reach a total of 111,100 jobs.

had the highest percentage (69%) growth of tech talent jobs in between 2017 and 2022, adding 45,200 jobs to reach a total of 111,100 jobs. In February 2022 , the Government of Canada announced $44.5 million to create 157 units of housing at 1425 and 1451 East 12th Avenue, primarily intended for low and moderate-income senior and people with disabilities.

